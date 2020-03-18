Maryville College is closing its campus until at least April 6 and eliminating classroom-style instruction through the end of the semester.
Classes will resume March 30 in distance-learning formats, mostly online instruction, the college announced Wednesday.
The campus will be closed to the public, while most faculty and staff are expected to work from home until at least April 6.
The college has canceled all campus events through May 31 or until such time as it is recommended to continue with public gatherings.
“As of today, Baccalaureate and Commencement, originally scheduled for May 2, are postponed to a later date,” President Tom Bogart wrote in a memorandum to the campus community. ”We know that for graduating seniors and their loved ones, Commencement is the culminating event that they have spent years working toward and planning. That desire to celebrate a huge achievement with family and friends is something we will keep in our minds and hearts as we make decisions about those ceremonies in the coming days. Please be patient as we consider various options.”
Multiple teaching formats
The college had extended spring break by a week because of the concerns about COVID-19 and now classes are scheduled to begin March 30. Students are being told to check their college email accounts regularly before then for details as they are finalized.
The college plans to use “all available technology to provide as engaging an educational experience as possible,” according to Karen Eldridge, executive director for marking and communications. That includes online learning and in some cases professors “will utilize email and even traditional mail to deliver course material and accept assignments,” she wrote in an email reply to The Daily Times.
However, there is a possibility that some courses may need to be canceled or rescheduled.
“I am working with division chairs to identify which ones those might be,” said Dan Klingensmith, vice president and dean of the college. “We’re hesitant to give an exact list because faculty are working to be creative about this, and we don’t want to foreclose options.
“That said, while a lot can be improvised, some very hands-on courses, especially in the fine arts and ensemble-related experiences, do present some notable challenges,” he said. “We also have had to cancel May-term travel study courses to the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, as well as some other international experiences.”
The end date for classes has been extended a week, to April 29, with final exams May 1-6.
“All of higher education is scrambling to catch up — including accreditors,” Klingensmith noted. “The situation changes rapidly, and some answers are still unknown, but I am optimistic that we can find enough workarounds that students will be able to progress in their studies. Where we can’t deliver something by the end of the semester, we will work with students to find other solutions.”
Campus closure
Residence halls will remain closed, and the college said it will announce when students may collect their belongings after it is considered safe. The college is working on refunds for housing and meals. Mail is being forwarded to students, based on their address on file in the Registrar’s Office.
About 35 students who had no off-campus options do have permission to remain at Maryville College and are receiving meals, but the dining hall is closed to the public, Eldridge said.
Students who need to access spaces for research or independent projects while the campus is closed are being told to contact their academic advisors.
All campus events are canceled through May 31, “or until such time as it is recommended to continue with public gatherings,” Bogart’s memo said.
The Mountain Challenge program, which provides outdoor experiences for training, is rescheduling groups that booked sessions for this spring and is talking with businesses and teams about courses that can be offered when it’s safe to do so, Eldridge said.
The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games was scheduled for May 16-17 on the Maryville College campus. A member of the event’s board said it is discussing how to proceed and no decision had been made yet.
