Maryville College is closing its campus until at least April 6 and eliminating classroom-style instruction through the end of the semester.
Classes will resume March 30 in distance-learning formats, mostly online instruction, the college announced today, March 18.
The campus will be closed to the public, while most faculty and staff are expected to work from home until at least April 6.
The college has canceled all campus events through May 31 or until such time as it is recommended to continue with public gatherings.
"As of today, Baccalaureate and Commencement, originally scheduled for May 2, are postponed to a later date," according to the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.