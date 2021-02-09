Cassius Cash, superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, will deliver the commencement address to Maryville College’s Class of 2021 during a ceremony scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Decisions about the format of commencement are still being made, but Maryville College officials say they are cautiously optimistic for a COVID-safe, in-person, outdoor ceremony for graduates, a limited number of guests, and college faculty and staff, Maryville College said in a press release.
During the ceremony Cash will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the 202-year-old liberal arts college.
“I have enjoyed becoming acquainted (with) Cassius Cash in recent months, and know how he shares our high regard for liberal arts education as well as the values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Maryville College President Bryan Coker said in thr release.
“His many accomplishments will be an inspiration to our graduates, as they venture forth from the college, endeavoring to, in the words of our founder, ‘do good on the largest possible scale.’”
In 2015, Cash became the 16th superintendent — and the first Black superintendent — of the the most-visited national park in the United States. A native of Memphis and graduate of the University of Arkansas, he also studied wildlife management at Oregon State University.
A federal employee since 1991, Cash’s career in public land management began with the U.S. Forest Service as a wildlife biologist at the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington state. He went on to work with the U.S. Forest Service for 18 years in various leadership positions in Nebraska, Georgia, Mississippi and Oregon before joining the National Park Service in 2010. Before his move to Tennessee, Cash served as superintendent at Boston National Historical Park and Boston African American National Historical Park for five years.
Seeking to use his career — and the outdoors — as vehicles to improve citizens’ well-being and to address racial divisions, Cash has developed initiatives to get minority populations into nature.
In 2016, to mark the centennial year of the National Park Service, he developed a “Hike 100” program that encouraged people to discover and explore the Great Smoky Mountains by hiking 100 miles in one year. He met the challenge by traversing the Smokies with groups of urban and tribal children.
In July 2020, in the middle of racial protests around the country, Cash launched “Smokies Hikes for Healing,” which brought together eight diverse groups of people for treks through the park and discussions about race.
