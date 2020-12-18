With COVID-19 precautions, there’s no room for an audience this December when the Maryville College Concert Choir sings in the Clayton Center for the Arts.
The Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre normally can seat up to 1,163. Fifty-eight choir members spaced at least 13 feet apart fill the main floor and overflow onto the balcony.
Usually the college hosts “A Maryville Christmas,” with not only the concert choir and ensembles but also the concert band, orchestra, jazz band and even theater students.
“It’s a big kind of hometown Christmas event, but that won’t be happening this year,” said Stacey Wilner, the college’s director of choral activities.
Instead the singers are coming into people’s homes through a series of videos posted on Facebook.
The singers were working on a Christmas CD when Maryville College moved to virtual instruction and suspended nonessential activities for several days in late October because of a rise in the number of local cases of COVID-19.
Now they’ll have to wrap up the recordings next semester. “We’ll still have Christmas in February,” Wilner said, with plans to have the CD complete by fall 2021. “We’ll have them for next Christmas,” she said.
COVID close down
Wilner knows exactly when the impact of COVID-19 hit: March 13, the day after the spring concert.
Plans for a spring concert tour to England and Scotland were scuttled, and Wilner along with other instructors moved lessons online.
By August the college pitched a tent outside the Clayton Center for the Arts, the open air venue designed to provide more protection as students sang at a distance and while wearing masks.
“A lot of colleges are not holding in-person rehearsals,” Wilner said. “We were very appreciative of the support of the college to be able to do that.”
The Clayton Center staff also helped with measuring the indoor and outdoor rehearsal spaces for distancing and setting up equipment.
Since the tent covered only about 33 singers at a time, the remaining students would rehearse in the Lambert Recital Hall.
“We didn’t have the cohesive, combined rehearsals that we’re used to having,” Wilner said, even though at the end they would sing with some students outside of the tent.
“Every rehearsal was a new set of problems to try to work out,” she explained. Chairs, music stands and equipment had to be moved in and out of the the tent. Accompanist Chase Hatmaker built a rolling cabinet for the electric keyboard.
Being outside had other complications.
“The wind would blow and music would fly,” Wilner said, and sometimes she cut rehearsal short because of the heat or cold.
Traffic sounds spilled over from Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Singing with COVID-19 precautions is complicated in several ways.
Fine-tuning timing
“This has been like the very first semester of teaching all over again,” said Wilner, who is in her 21st year with Maryville College.
“Singers work really hard on developing their ear and listening, and when you’re 13 feet apart if you stop to listen too much you’re going to be behind,” she explained.
In the Nutt Theatre, with some choir members in the balcony, she said, “They are so far apart that it’s really almost impossible to be completely together.”
“If you waited to listen, then by the time you heard something and sang what you were supposed to do, you were anywhere from half a second to a second behind everything,” explained Andrew Brittain, a junior music major from Oak Ridge.
Watching the director has been more important than ever, and Wilner is using a new tool — a lighted baton — which students said is easier to see in the theatre with the distance and relatively low light.
She selected music that was easier for the singers keep together, and they moved the keyboard and percussion instruments from the stage to the middle of the hall, surrounded by the choir members.
“It’s very different than anything I’m used to,” Brittain said. “It pushed us a lot as musicians.”
Masks
Face mask variations affected everything from singers’ breathing to how well they projected their voices.
“I still have not gotten comfortable the way that you need to breathe when you sing in a mask,” said Elaina Wilson, a freshman music education major from Seymour.
“We take very deliberate breaths, so taking a deep enough breath to carry out phrases is still challenging in a mask,” she explained, “but I think we did very well about staggered breathing, and breathing when the person next to us may not be breathing. Those challenges were something we’ve never faced before.”
Eventually the students received masks specifically designed for singers. A structure holds the fabric away from the mouth so it is easier to form proper vowel shapes, and because the masks are taller they aren’t pulled away when singers open their mouths wide.
With first year students, Wilner noted, “We don’t even know what they look like without a mask.”
The concert choir leaders worked on building relationships with a modified retreat, virtual or distanced games and assigning students to small groups they call “families.”
{span}Keeping art alive {/span}Wilner sees the students’ determination to sing despite the obstacles as a lesson in the human spirit and the importance of group singing in a society.
On the Maryville College campus this fall, Brittain noted, “It was one of the few places where people were consistently around other people and had a chance to interact with people they weren’t living with.”
“I was just so excited to get to sing,” Wilson said.
“We were always able to make a beautiful sound, and that just kept me going through the semester, but at first it was challenging,” she said.
“O Holy Night,” one of the songs posted on video, is one of her favorites to hear. “I would always forget to sing because I was so busy listening,” she said with a laugh.
In addition to the concert choir Wilson is in the Off Kilter and Lassies ensembles. “Choir has been my safe haven this semester,” she said.
Her senior year of high school came to an abrupt end because of the pandemic and concert cancellations.
“I had taken for granted music being in my life the way that it had been,” she said. “Being able to sing with other people is a really beautiful and vulnerable thing.”
Even though Wilson confessed that she is nervous when singing solo, she said, “When you’re singing all together the sense of community is incredible, and I don’t think there’s a lot of things on earth that bring people together the way that music does.”
Maryville College already has announced that at least the first two weeks of the next semester will be all virtual.
Wilner has been working on new experiences for her students, such as online master classes with professional musicians such as Paul Phoenix, a former member of the King’s Singers who now has an academy in Hong Kong. “He’s willing to do a master class at midnight for him,” she said, which will be noon for the Maryville College students.
She’s also hopeful that they will be able to have some type of spring concert at the end of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.