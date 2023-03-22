The Maryville College Concert Choir on Friday, March 24, will give the community a sample of the “Homeward Bound” themed concert it is preparing to perform in Scotland this May.
“Traveling to Scotland has a sense of a journey ‘home’ for students who attend a Presbyterian-affiliated institution,” explained Stacey Wilner, MC’s director of choral activities, in a news release from the college. “From their institutional ties with Scottish founder Isaac Anderson, to bagpipes at ceremonies, to the athletic ‘Fighting Scots’ symbol, the students resonate with the culture, spirit and music of Scotland. I have found over the years that MC students really connect to the sense of struggle that the Scots and Scots-Irish immigrants in America both historically experienced.”
Marta Keen’s song “Homeward Bound” also served as inspiration for the concert theme.
“Keen says, ‘Finding your true calling in life; knowing that those who love you trust that you will return … I wrote this song for a loved one who was embarking on a new phase of life’s journey, to express the soul’s yearning to grow and change,’” Wilner said. “For obvious reasons, this song is inspirational to college students, for they are in the middle of a new phase of life’s journey. They also are experiencing younger siblings who are entering new phases of independence, and grandparents entering perhaps a last phase who have less independence.
“This is an eye-opening realization, and they develop a new appreciation for all of the different experiences, lessons and people who walk this path called life with them.”
Three of the concert selections are by Grammy winning composer Jennifer Higdon, “Swing” and “Fiddlin’,” both from her Southern Grace collection of choral works, as well as “A Quiet Moment,” to be performed by MC’s small ensemble Off Kilter.
The composer is scheduled to work with MC choir and music students today, March 23, in an afternoon master class.
“Rarely do musicians have the unique opportunity to meet the composers of the music they perform,” Wilner said. “Choral singers may spend many hours rehearsing a specific work and learn to decipher the musical intricacies of a composition, but often information about the initial inspiration or perspiration involved in its creation is simply unavailable.”
“It’s really an honor to do something like this, even for a short amount of time, to share things that make an impression on young performers,” Higdon said in a news release from the college. “You always have a lot of questions when you’re studying the arts about how you’ll be able to make a living, and having stepped out and survived and not fallen off a cliff, it helps them to see that it can be done.”
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is giving Higdon’s Cold Mountain Suite its East Tennessee premiere on Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24, at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville.
Higdon previously lived in Seymour and graduated from Heritage High School in 1981. In 2010 she won her first Grammy, for Best Classical Contemporary Composition, and the Pulitzer Prize for Music. She has since received two more Grammy awards.
