Maryville College will host the annual Blount County College Fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and for the first time the event will be virtual.
Representatives from more than 50 colleges, universities, technical schools and art schools are expected to participate in the fair, which is coordinated and sponsored by Maryville College as a service to area students and their families.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required in order to generate a personal portal link, which will be emailed to attendees during the week of the fair.
The event, which will be hosted on the Remo platform, will feature a custom map that allows each college or university representative to have a branded digital table. Attendees can click on specific tables, which enables representatives to speak with them and answer questions via video conferencing (representatives also can share screens to conduct an information session with a PowerPoint).
“While we encourage every participant to ‘virtually’ visit the Maryville College digital table at the fair, we also realize that students have a myriad of interests and needs as they pursue educational opportunities beyond high school,” said Alayne Bowman, Maryville College’s vice president for admissions and financial aid. “We believe it is important for students and their families to be as informed as possible as they navigate through the college search process, and this is what the Blount County College Fair is all about, helping people make informed decisions. Additionally, we expect that hosting the fair virtually will allow even more students and families to participate in this informative and helpful event.”
To register for the event, visit the Maryville College website. For more information about the Blount County College Fair email kelly.massenzo@maryville college.edu.
