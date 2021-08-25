“One Community” is the title of the address that Maryville College President Bryan F. Coker will deliver to new and returning students, faculty and staff during the convocation ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. today, Aug. 26.
The ceremony, which marks the opening of the 2021-22 academic year, will be on the lawn between Anderson Hall and Sutton Science Center. The public is invited to watch via a livestream with a link on the college website, maryvillecollege.edu.
During his first official convocation as president of Maryville College, Coker will use 1 Corinthians 12:12-26 to illustrate his chosen topic.
Convocation at Maryville College is traditionally held the Thursday after the first day of classes, which this year began Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.