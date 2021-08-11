John McMurtrie is no longer employed as the director of safety and security at Maryville College.
The college has declined to identify the security employee who was involved in a July 9 encounter that MC President Bryan Coker said left an African American alumnus feeling “unwelcome and disrespected” on campus, but the alum, Ransford Sarfo, told The Daily Times the man identified himself as McMurtrie.
Karen Eldridge, the college’s executive director for marketing and communications, confirmed Tuesday that McMurtrie is no longer employed by the college and said she could not comment further on personnel matters.
In response to questions including whether any other members of the six-person security staff had left, she wrote that “the College’s Safety and Security Department remains completely operational. Plans for interim leadership will be announced soon.”
The college hired McMurtrie in 2018. He served as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper from 1980-87 and an FBI special agent from 1987 to 2016, according to the MC website.
When the college hired McMurtrie, it said his most recent position had been as program manager on a U.S. Department of State contract for a European Union Rule of Law (EULEX) mission in Kosovo.
The Daily Times has been unable to reach him for comment.
Sarfo said many alumni had contacted him and said they joined in asking Coker to immediately terminate McMurtrie’s employment. Sarfo said Coker emailed him Tuesday, Aug. 10, with the message that McMurtrie no longer works for the college.
“It took a very, very, very, very, very long time for that to transpire,” Sarfo said of the monthlong delay. “I personally think that this should have happened a week after this incident happened.”
“It doesn’t end here,” the Maryland resident said. “I believe strongly that there’s a lot more groundwork that Maryville College needs to do from the perspective of making sure that the campus is welcoming to all people.”
Sarfo said he was having difficulty with the car he drove to the campus the morning of July 9 when a member of the security staff drove up and asked, “What are you doing in my driveway?’”
Sarfo said after he explained the issue with the car being stuck in park, the employee, instead of offering to help, began to “interrogate” him and “made it very apparent that I didn’t belong there.”
Sarfo wants the college to have a person of color serve as the chief diversity officer — a position currently held by Melanie Tucker, the vice president and dean of students. Sarfo said the person should easily connect with students and report directly to the college president.
One of his frustrations with how the college handled the situation was that it did not have a formal incident report, and he wants a process enacted.
“I also want to know how faculty and staff members of the college would be held accountable moving forward if something of this nature occurs again, how they’re going to be held accountable for their actions,” Sarfo said.
“I’m looking forward to what transpires in the next few weeks,” he said.
Sarfo said he received a message from the chairman of the board of directors Wednesday, Aug. 11, apologizing for the length of time since the incident. Sarfo also has spoken with members of the alumni Diversity Task Force and the Student Government Association about what happened.
“I left the campus angry,” Sarfo said of the incident, but added that he is glad that he knew the avenues to address the issue. He is concerned about the younger people on campus who don’t have the access to people he does.
He said he believes Coker and Cole Piper, chairman of the board of directors, have good hearts but will wait to see if they put the strategies and people in place to bring about change.
“Can Maryville College right now sit back and have a come-to-Jesus moment, and understand that, you know what, we have not effectively set a foundation for change, and we have to,” he said.
