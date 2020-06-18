Three Maryville College “Dreamers” breathed a sigh of relief Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a Trump administration effort to end Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals.
The students marched in Washington, D.C., last November in favor of the program — which allows people who lived illegally in the United States as children to receive many of the same opportunities as American-born citizens.
“I’d never planned for positive,” Alexa Maqueo-Toledo said of the 5-4 SCOTUS decision. “It was always ‘What if this happens. What do we do?’ I almost don’t feel prepared to celebrate.”
Maqueo-Toledo, a DACA recipient and Maryville College sophomore, said she didn’t believe the news when she first read it Thursday.
“It’s a bit of a shock,” she said. “I didn’t trust it at first. I had to see it from multiple sources. We’ve just had this pressure on top of us and just to wake up, and it could be gone.”
Maqueo-Toledo along with two other local DACA recipients who marched in November, Yoshua Martinez and Jose Antonio Franquez-Gonzalez, said they have lived in fear since President Donald Trump announced in 2017 his support of undoing the Obama-era protections.
“To know that I’m not waiting to know whether or not I’m having to pick up everything and move out of my home — it’s one of those things I’m going to have to sit with alone and probably cry,” Martinez said.
Another local marcher and student, Alejandra Yañez, said she is proud of her friends for fighting for their right to citizenship.
“As the daughter of two immigrants, I will always fight for the path to citizenship that my amazing friends deserve,” she said. “Being a part of their fight is just the right thing, and I’m so proud of them.”
The students are not the lone DACA activists on Maryville College’s campus. Last year, MC students organized the first Tennessee chapter of Define America, a national organization that focuses on telling the stories of immigrant students, including DACA recipients.
Maryville College President Tom Bogart issued a statement Thursday afternoon in support of the so-called Dreamers.
“We will obey immigration laws, but we also will do whatever is within our power to maintain a welcoming and safe campus environment for Dreamers,” Bogart said, adding the college will continue to keep DACA students enrolled and working toward graduation.
Added Martinez: “At Maryville College, they get a pretty big right to brag because of being such a beacon for us.”
Crystal Colter, Maryville College psychology professor and board member of Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors Blount County, said she and WIN-BC celebrated the Thursday ruling.
“There is still a lot of work yet to be done for immigration justice,” Colter said. “We look forward to working together, in partnership with individuals and organizations at the local, state and national level, toward more just immigration laws and policies.”
Thursday’s 5-4 ruling allows DACA recipients to continue to renew their participation in the program that enables them to work legally in the United States and avoid deportation.
The ruling comes on the heels of another Supreme Court decision Monday that concluded discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity was unconstitutional per the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Both SCOTUS decisions are directly at odds with the opinion of Trump, who took to Twitter on Thursday morning to express his disapproval of the DACA decision.
“These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Trump tweeted.
Trump also tweeted that he will be releasing a list of conservative Supreme Court justice candidates by Sept. 1.
Despite this, the Maryville College Dreamers view Thursday as one step in the right direction.
“This is a never-ending fight,” Maqueo-Toledo said. “And we’re not going to stop fighting.”
