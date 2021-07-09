Maryville College’s Office of Marketing and Communications recently won four awards from the Tennessee College Public Relations Association.
TCPRA, which includes communicators who represent public and private colleges and universities, technical schools, technology centers and community colleges, held a virtual ceremony June 22 to announce awards in categories that include advertising, public relations, media relations, writing, publications, electronic and digital media, and promotional campaigns.
Media professionals judged a total of 262 entries from 18 institutions across the state for the annual competition.
“This is great news not only for my team, it’s great news for Maryville College, as our work supports the mission and vision of the institution,” said Karen Beaty Eldridge, executive director for marketing and communication. “I work with some very smart, creative and hard-working people, and to see their efforts recognized in this way is very gratifying.”
Eldridge pointed out that contest entries are not divided between small or large institutions, public or private colleges, graduate or undergraduate focused.
“So in many categories, our work stood out among schools with much larger staffs and bigger budgets,” she said.
Maryville College received:
• Gold in the “Webpage Overall” category. Launched in mid-October, the Maryville College site incorporates features of the college’s new brand. The college partnered with Knoxville firm DesignSensory for the web work.
• Gold in the “Promotional Video” category for MC’s “Shine Brightly” video. The college partnered with Loch & Key Productions for this video in fall 2020 to help the community get to know new President Bryan Coker and his vision.
• Silver in the “Banner/Outdoor” category. MC designed two sets of large banners that were hung in front of Thaw and Pearsons halls.
• Bronze in the “Special Event, Seven Days or Less” category for Coker’s presidential installation on Oct. 16, 2020. Because of the pandemic the event could not be held in person, so it included virtual events, a livestreamed installation ceremony and inaugural address, and print and billboard advertisements.
In addition to Eldridge, MC’s Office of Marketing and Communications includes Brennan Checkalski, multimedia communications specialist; Becky Davis, project manager; Chloe Kennedy, assistant director of communications; Russ Porter, web manager; and Mary Workman, publication manager.
