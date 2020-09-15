The “2021 Best Colleges” guidebook from U.S. News and World Report gives Maryville College top rankings in several categories among Southern colleges.
Overall, Maryville College ranked third in the “Best Regional Colleges — South” category, which includes colleges that focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
High Point University in North Carolina and Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas are first and second, respectively, among the 121 Southern colleges.
In subcategories for the South, Maryville College is No. 1 for “Best Colleges for Veterans,” second in “Best Undergraduate Teaching,” and seventh among the “Best Value Schools.”
The “best value” ranking is calculated based on the school’s “Best College” ranking and the 2019-20 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Maryville College also ranked No. 20 on the list of “Top Performers on Social Mobility” in the South, a measure of colleges that enroll and graduate large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants.
In Washington Monthly magazine’s annual College Guide and Rankings, Maryville College is No. 8 on its list of “2020 Bachelor’s Colleges” — up from No. 16 last year — and No. 34 in its “Best Bang for the Buck Colleges — South” rankings.
Washington Monthly ranks colleges and universities on “how well they serve the country as a whole — by recruiting and graduating non-wealthy students, encouraging student activism, and producing research and technologies that create high-paying jobs and address threats like climate change,” according to the description of the 2020 rankings.
