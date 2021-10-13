Maryville College is serious about recess, making it a regular activity on campus as part of efforts to encourage students to adopt healthy lifestyles.
Cornhole boards, Spikeball sets, badminton nets and footballs were out on Humphreys Court on Wednesday, Oct. 13, during a rally for Exercise is Medicine on Campus Month, and the MC cheerleaders joined in to teach everyone a dance routine.
When it comes to physical activity, “the best form is the form that you will do,” said Jeremy Steeves, associate professor of exercise science.
Maryville College again this year earned gold status under the Exercise Is Medicine on Campus program, just one of 73 U.S. institutions to earn the distinction for its activities.
The college’s administration signaled its support with a presidential proclamation for the month noting, “Regular physical activity is a powerful prescription with great potential to improve the health of all Americans.”
The college’s director of counseling, Claudia Werner, pointed to the mental health benefits of activities as simple as taking a walk outside. She said Vitamin D helps with mood and decreases anxiety, while endorphins from exercise can help people feel less anxious and help them to focus.
“I walk around this campus all the time,” Werner said, encouraging others to join her.
Tyson Murphy, program manager for Mountain Challenge, said being outdoors magnifies the benefits of exercise.
“Anything counts as exercise,” Murphy noted. “If we can continue to find ways to build outdoor hobbies, exercise can be a byproduct of that effort.”
He noted the activities Mountain Challenge offers through its Camp 4 program, from yoga to climbing the Alpine Tower.
Murphy also pointed out that some of the best views in the Great Smoky Mountains require some effort. “Fit people get to see and do more in God’s creation,” he said.
Men’s basketball Coach Raul Placeres said he does crossfit during his lunch time to keep up with players, who are always 18-21 while he continues to age, and he pointed to the benefit of releasing anxiety through exercise.
“Just like academics and athletics, I think it’s important to create really good habits for yourself,” the coach said. “We become our habits.”
He also encouraged students at the rally to “let some steam out” cheering on the sports teams.
Steeves noted that nearly half of college students don’t get recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week. One of the ways Maryville College addresses that is by asking about physical activity at every health center visit and offering recommendations to students.
The college offers recess activities once a week, usually Mondays, in front of Pearsons Hall from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., and this month is adding Friday sessions. Steeves said the recess sessions have been drawing an average of 32 participants, and some just come for the community time outdoors and engage in activities such as chalk art.
He noted not only is the campus close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but students who can’t make the drive there still can enjoy trails in the Maryville College Woods on campus.
“We’ve got great resources and a great climate,” he said.
On Nov. 6 the MC Exercise Is Medicine on Campus is holding its 5th annual 5K Pumpkin Run, with a family friendly paved 2-mile walk option. Before COVID-19 the event drew 110 participants, but with only a virtual event last year that dropped to 35.
Activities after the race this year will include pumpkin painting, music, corn hole and the opportunity to try climbing Mountain Challenge’s Alpine Tower.
This year’s Pumpkin Run also will be supporting awareness and prevention of suicide in memory of a Mountain Challenge alumnus who died by suicide, with additional donations going directly to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Ralph Anderson was a model student and Mountain Challenge staff member who graduated more than a decade ago and seemed to be living the life many students may dream of having, Murphy said, as a respected National Park Service ranger with a great family.
“Depression hides itself really well,” he said.
Anderson’s family wanted to shed light on mental health, Murphy said, and this is a way for the college to honor his memory by trying to help others.
Mental health is a component of physical health, he said, and there shouldn’t be stigma about seeking help.
Anyone in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach a counselor through the Crisis Text Line.
