Maryville College saw its first increase in enrollment since 2014 this fall, and says applications for next fall have “skyrocketed.”
The private liberal arts college hit a record enrollment of 1,213 in 2014 and held steady the next year, before starting a decline that saw enrollment fall to 1,046 by last year.
This fall enrollment rose to 1,069 students. Included among 346 new to MC students are 278 traditional students, 59 transfers, four graduate students and four international tuition exchange students.
“While we’re still early in the Fall 2023 admissions cycle, I’m excited that our admissions applications are at an all-time high, and trending around 30% ahead of previous years,” Maryville College President Bryan Coker said in a news release this month. “We’re thankful that so many prospective students and families are seeing the incredible value of an MC education. I often say that recruiting new students is an all-campus effort; thus, I am grateful to our Admissions team as well as everyone else across campus who’s playing a part in this effort to advance the College.”
Most of the college’s students are from Tennessee, 789 this year, and statewide the number of students continuing their education has fallen.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission reported that the number of high school students continuing on to college fell from 63.8% among the Class of 2017 to 52.8% for the Class of 2021, with most of the drop after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
This year 220 of Maryville’s students are from out of state, and 60 are international students.
The college has been working to welcome veterans and their family members and this year has 61 military connected students.
Coker said earlier this year that he’d like to see Maryville College’s enrollment reach 1,200 or 1,300 in the next few years.
