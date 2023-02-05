Recycling on the Maryville College campus is becoming as easy to do as throwing items into a trash bin.
Over winter break the college placed 30 new bins with trash and recycling collection side by side in Fayerweather Hall and Sutton Science Center, enough to be within 30-50 steps of every person. By Earth Day, April 22, the college hopes to deploy a total of about 125 new bins across campus.
A $60,000 Arconic Foundation grant is funding not only the bins but also other parts of the education outreach to promote a sustainability culture on campus, including printing costs for signs and payments for student interns.
Recycling efforts aren’t new at the campus, but the success of student-led initiatives varied. This time the college is taking an approach that aims to make recycling easy for everyone, including the custodial staff, according to Jay Clark, the college’s director of environmental and sustainability initiatives.
“I’ve been an avid recycler since I came to Maryville College as a freshman 30 years ago,” Clark said. People were passionate about recycling at the time, he said. “We weren’t that far removed from the first Earth Day.”
He’s mindful that with new students arriving every year the college needs to create a culture of recycling and educate newcomers to campus.
No public school district in the county has a formal districtwide recycling program, administrators told The Daily Times, although individual schools may have efforts.
They pointed to problems with people putting garbage into recycling bins and issues between pickups, such as loose paper flying around or bees being attracted to containers placed near playgrounds.
Blount County Schools recycles cardboard from the Central Office and school maintenance warehouse.
Pellissippi State Community College has single stream and scrap metal recycling but was unable to provide volume amounts by press time.
The college started a $10 per semester sustainable campus fee in 2011 that has funded not only recycling but also efforts including energy efficiency, waste reduction and buying “green” energy blocks. The college said the fee was initiated and supported by students.
Signs
Maryville College received not only its bins but advice from CleanRiver Recycling, which has worked with more than 100 other colleges and universities.
One thing MC realized is that visual cues around the bins are important, to show both what can be recycled and what needs to go in the trash side of the bin.
For example, Knoxville-based WestRock Recycling, which will pick up loads from campus every week or so, doesn’t take glass.
The college also realized that to make the program work it couldn’t just add to the custodial staff’s responsibilities. So new door hang tags — like “Do Not Disturb” tags for hotel rooms — will keep them from going into every room and emptying every trash can every day.
Benefits
Maryville College offers both an environmental studies and environmental science major, as well as a minor in sustainability studies, so creating a recycling culture is a good fit.
Clark said it’s also important to be good stewards of the land, noting that recycled materials can be converted into new products in 90 days, compared with hundreds of years it may take to decompose in a landfill. He noted, “It’s really expensive to buy more land for a landfill.”
The Arconic Foundation grant was one of 11 awarded last summer for education, environmental sustainability and social equity programs.
“Promoting programs that encourage recycling is vital to our business and to our vision for a more sustainable future here in Blount County,” Christy Newman, community relations manager at Arconic Tennessee Operations, said in a news release from the college.
“Enabling more recycling creates scrap availability, which is the lifeblood of our business,” said Newman. Arconic is a leading provider of aluminum and architectural products. Aluminum cans, for example, average 73% recycled content, according to the company, which also says that’s up to 20 times more recycled product than found in plastic bottles.
Recycling isn’t the only way the college is working to divert items from ending up in the landfill. In September 2022 the college signed a memorandum of understanding with Metz Culinary Management and Rocky Park Farm in Friendsville that includes turning pre-consumer waste from the college kitchen into compost at the farm.
Clark also is looking to cut the amount of paper used on campus, starting with an analysis of data from the printers.
