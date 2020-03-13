With most spring break scheduled to officially begin Monday, March 16, Blount’s schools and colleges were updating plans amid increasing concerns about the new coronavirus.
Citing the likelihood of more local COVID-19 cases, Maryville College announced Friday that it is extending its spring break by one week.
Meanwhile Blount County Schools sent families a message Friday afternoon that although current plans still are to resume classes March 24, that could change.
“Although I do not want to alarm families unnecessarily,” Director Rob Britt wrote, “I would recommend that everyone has a plan for an extended closure in case of emergency.”
On Thursday evening, 78 people planning to leave the next day for a Heritage High School band trip to Disney World received notification the trip was canceled, after Disney announced it would be closing. Heritage Principal Jake Jones said Friday, “We are communicating with the travel agency to discuss our options. Based upon the response, we will make a decision on our next course of action.”
Colleges going online
In other area developments Friday, Carson-Newman University announced that it would suspend courses on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, before moving all lecture courses online the following day. Students had been on spring break March 2-9.
“Labs, applied lessons, and studio courses will continue to meet until further notice,” the university announced, but it is telling faculty for those courses to find alternatives to face-to-face instruction.
Earlier in the week the University of Tennessee Knoxville announced that it would move classes online following spring break, and Pellissippi State Community College said it would extend spring break another week and resume classes March 30 in an online format, “to the extent possible.”
Loudon County Schools also announced Friday that as a precaution any student or staff member who traveled outside of the country over spring break would need to contact their school administrator for guidance before returning to school.
“If you have traveled to a country with a Level 3 travel health notice, then you will be asked to stay home from school for a period of 14 days,” Director Michael Garren wrote. “Your administrator will explain to you and your parents how your education will continue from home over the next two weeks.”
MC residence halls close Monday
With Maryville College’s plan to extend spring break, it also is delaying the close of its residence halls to noon Monday, March 16, to give students time to prepare for the longer absence and possibility of moving to online instruction after the break. It is working on a case-by-case basis with students who have no off-campus options and have received approval to stay.
In a memo to the campus community Friday, President Tom Bogart noted there had been no confirmed or suspected cases on the Maryville College campus, “however, we recognize the likelihood of local cases being identified, so our plan is to extend Spring Break one week to give us more time to assess the situation and make appropriate plans.”
The college will remain open during the two-week break, with staff and faculty members reporting to campus unless they or family members are ill, but practicing “social distancing.”
Maryville College also announced the suspension of all college-sponsored or affiliated international travel until further notice.
“I know this news will be incredibly disappointing to the almost 200 students who were planning to travel abroad in the coming months, but our students’ health and safety are our primary concern,” Bogart wrote. “We are working with our partners to get any recoverable funds we can from the programs. This may take some time since the industry is dealing with a high volume of cancellations at the moment, but we will update impacted students as soon as we can with further details.”
The college is recommending MC community members cancel all nonessential international travel over spring break and asking those who do go abroad to “self-report” through the college’s coronavirus webpage and stay away from the campus for 14 days after return.
“Out of an abundance of caution, college-related nonessential travel outside of the Knoxville area also is being prohibited,” Bogart’s memo states. “This will be a Spring Break — and possibly a Spring Semester — unlike any other that we have experienced,” Bogart wrote. “Please be patient with us and with each other, take care of yourself and remain calm throughout the coming days and weeks.”
