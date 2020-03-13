Citing the likelihood of more local cases of the new coronavirus, Maryville College announced today, March 13, that it is extending its spring break by one week.
The college is also delaying the close of its residence halls to noon Monday, March 16, to give students time to prepare for the longer absence and possibility of moving to online instruction after the break. It is working on a case-by-case basis with students who have no off-campus options and have received approval to stay.
In a memo to the campus community Friday, March 13, President Tom Bogart noted there had been no confirmed or suspected cases on the Maryville College campus, "however, we recognize the likelihood of local cases being identified, so our plan is to extend Spring Break one week to give us more time to assess the situation and make appropriate plans."
The college will remain open during the two-week break, with staff and faculty members reporting to campus unless they or family members are ill, but practicing "social distancing."
The college also announced the suspension of all college-sponsored or affiliated international travel until further notice. "I know this news will be incredibly disappointing to the almost 200 students who were planning to travel abroad in the coming months, but our students’ health and safety are our primary concern," Bogart wrote. "We are working with our partners to get any recoverable funds we can from the programs. This may take some time since the industry is dealing with a high volume of cancellations at the moment, but we will update impacted students as soon as we can with further details. As per our cancellation policy, students will receive all monies MC is able to recover from our vendors and program providers."
The college is recommending MC community members cancel all nonessential international travel over spring break and asking those who do go abroad to "self-report" through the college’s coronavirus webpage and stay away from the campus for 14 days after return.
"Out of an abundance of caution, college-related nonessential travel outside of the Knoxville area also is being prohibited," Bogart's memo states. "A decision about spring sports is expected later today. Already, numerous schools in the USA South have suspended play for the remainder of the semester. We will communicate about athletics and the cancellations of other large-scale, College-sponsored events on the MC website: maryvillecollege.edu and maryvillecollege.edu/coronavirus."
"This will be a Spring Break — and possibly a Spring Semester — unlike any other that we have experienced," Bogart wrote. "Please be patient with us and with each other, take care of yourself and remain calm throughout the coming days and weeks."
