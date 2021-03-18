Three Maryville College faculty members are developing resources for educators, under an $82,500 National Endowment for the Humanities grant.
The grant was part of $40.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funding through NEH announced last year to support essential operations at more than 300 cultural institutions across the country. Only 14% of applications were funded.
In addition to faculty training and resources, the grant also supports three “Humanities Faculty Fellows,” who received a course to develop online educational materials. Those materials will be available for others to use even after the pandemic ends.
'Poetry as Joy'
Christina Seymour, lecturer in writing communication, chose to address the lack of contemporary poetry taught in high schools by creating an electronic mini-class of poetry with the spirit of “joy and curiosity.”
“Students learn to fear or dislike poetry for many reasons: Their teachers presented poems as intimidating lockboxes of meaning with ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ interpretations; their textbooks only contained works with strict rhyme and meter by white, male, and/or Christian writers that didn’t resonate with their own experiences; or standardized test questions interfered with the potential for play, joy and curiosity with the creative process,” Seymour wrote in her project proposal. “Contemporary poetry, in fact, features many energetic, inspiring, powerful, progressive, non-dominant voices that my students come to adore, to feel heard by, and to write after.”
Seymour’s newly created “Poetry as Joy” website (http://bit.ly/PoetryJoy) features a mini-class of poetry designed to appeal to multiple ages.
World religious traditions
Phillip Sherman, chair of the Division of Humanities and associate professor of religion, is focusing on teaching world religious traditions as they relate to Tennessee's sixth grade social studies standards.
Sherman spent the fall semester speaking with local social studies teachers about the types of questions students in their classes have about religious traditions and determining what kind of resources might be most beneficial to educators.
“There is a tremendous amount of material online about world religious traditions, but it is of unequal accuracy or usefulness,” Sherman said, adding that he’d like to find ways to frame and connect existing content to the state standards. “There is still an important place for the creation of new content. ... I believe that it is important that the creation of such content come from multiple voices and viewpoints.”
Ultimately, Sherman hopes to create an online repository of short videos and primary texts related to world religions and Tennessee social studies standards.
Creative writing workshops
Kim Trevathan, associate professor of writing communication, wanted to see if a writing workshop could successfully be conducted online.
“Even under the best of circumstances, successful workshops ... are complex networks of communication that can be rewarding, fun and enlightening, but can also be overly negative, overly positive or an exercise in instructors’ tactics for filling silences,” Trevathan wrote in his project proposal. “I’d like to investigate the opportunities that putting workshops online can offer us to learn about the problems and potential of this learning methodology.”
Last spring, Trevathan moved a set of advanced fiction writing workshops online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said the experiment went better than expected. For his NEH grant-funded project, Trevathan wanted to follow up on the spring experiment and develop models that would best work in creative writing, journalism, freshman writing courses and other humanities courses.
First, he spoke with MC faculty members in several academic divisions to ask about the challenges they’ve faced in writing workshops before the pandemic. Trevathan also interviewed Maryville College alumni who are teaching high school English to ask how their use of the workshop has evolved, what works and what needs to be improved.
He then focused on research in his field to find articles about online workshops and how they can be used most productively.
Trevathan, who has been teaching writing at Maryville College for 19 years, then tried out versions of his new workshop strategies in his classes last fall.
He said he was most surprised by the “significant number” of students who said that Zoom freed them to comment in ways that they might not have in person.
“Others felt that offering feedback in person would allow us to go into more depth on manuscripts, to achieve a more fluid back and forth conversation among readers and writers and ultimately to form a more cohesive community,” Trevathan said. “While I was happy with the community we formed in fiction writing class, I can’t help but believe that we could have learned more from and about each other if we had had more time in the classroom together, without masks.”
He compiled and condensed his research into an article that he is making available to the Maryville College community, as well as any other educators or writers who are interested in this research. He also hopes to submit the article for publication to an academic journal.
