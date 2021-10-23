Maryville College welcomed 274 freshmen this academic year, continuing a decrease since 2013, when it had a record high of 349.
“The last student recruitment cycle occurred during a challenging time for all colleges and universities nationwide, due to obstacles presented by the pandemic,” noted Alayne Bowman, vice president for admissions and financial aid. “However, we are so proud of our admissions staff members for their hard work to recruit a fantastic group of students, and we are excited about the variety of interests, talents and backgrounds these new students bring that enrich the student body as a whole.”
Total enrollment is 1,046 this year, compared with 1,072 in fall 2020 and 1,143 in 2019, before COVID-19 hit.
About three-quarters of the freshman class at Maryville College this year is from Tennessee (74%), and a third (34%) are ethnic minorities. First-year students also came from 16 other states, as well as Japan, Nigeria and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The most popular areas of study are social science, math and computer science, natural science and behavioral science.
Maryville College also has 75 new transfer students this year. Total enrollment includes 41 veterans and military-connected students.
The college recently announced a new $20,000 scholarship for admitted students who live on campus, starting in fall 2022.
The Scots Legacy Award is being offered in addition to other on-campus scholarships at MC, making students eligible for on-campus scholarships that range from $20,000 to full tuition.
Top rankings
U.S. News & World Report ranked Maryville College fifth overall in the “2022 Best Regional Colleges — South” category in its “2022 Best Colleges” guidebook. This is the third time in five years MC has been in the Top 5 for that category, which includes 93 schools.
Maryville College also was ranked No. 5 in the “2022 Best Value Schools” and No. 6 in “Best Undergraduate Teaching” among the Southern colleges. It was listed among the “2022 Top Performers on Social Mobility” too, based on success in enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students.
Washington Monthly ranked Maryville College No. 12 in its list of “2021 Bachelor’s Colleges” and among the Top 50 colleges in the South with the “Best Bang for the Buck.”
Visitors welcome
The college is hosting a “Meet Maryville” in-person event Oct. 30 and an online event Nov. 30 for prospective students and their families.
For students and family members who cannot attend a Meet Maryville, Bowman’s office offers several other options to visit campus.
From September through May, the Office of Admissions offers tours Mondays through Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday tours will be offered this fall at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 and 13; and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
“Even if they attend a Meet Maryville, we encourage students to schedule an individual visit at a later date, which can be more personalized,” Bowman said. “Visits that allow students to sit in on a class that relates to their area of interest and talk to faculty members who teach in their areas of interest really help prospective students answer that question of ‘fit’ — ‘Am I a good fit for Maryville College?’ ‘Is Maryville a good fit for me?’”
For more information about scheduling a campus tour, call 865-981-8092 or visit maryvillecollege.edu/visit.
NEW TEAMS
Maryville College plans to open a track facility in spring 2023 with men’s and women’s teams competing.
During the college’s Founder’s Day event Friday night, Oct. 22, at the Clayton Center for the Arts, MC President Bryan F. Coker announced plans to construct the Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track and begin recruiting for men’s and women’s track and field teams.
The expansion will give the college 16 varsity sports teams, and the track will honor the 1968 alumnus who chaired the Maryville College board of directors until his death in an accident two months ago.
Estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million, the facility will include a turf infield for use by the college’s current teams.
