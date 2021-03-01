Maryville College is celebrating International Education Month 2021 with a wide variety of events.
The monthlong celebration is inspired by International Education Week, a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State and which pays homage to international education and the global opportunities offered across campuses.
International Education Month at Maryville College provides an opportunity to “celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange right here at home,” Kirsten Sheppard, director of international education at Maryville College, said in a college press release.
“It is part of our efforts to promote programs that prepare U.S. Americans for a global environment and encourage interaction with international students and their cultures,” she said.
Various campus divisions and departments will participate in “Explore the World @ Maryville College” by showcasing countries around the world with displays in campus buildings and study abroad program information. Countries showcased include Costa Rica, Denmark, Cabo Verde, Greece, Switzerland, Scotland, France, South Korea, China, England, Japan and Egypt.
Students picked up maps during the launch Monday, March 1, and those who “explore the world” on campus will have a chance to be entered into a raffle for a GoPro camera.
Metz Culinary Management, the college’s food service provider, is partnering with MC’s Center for Global Engagement for the “Taste of Culture” festival. On Tuesdays and Thursdays in March, Metz will offer international dishes during lunch and dinner at Pearsons Hall. Maryville College students, faculty and staff submitted many of the recipes, the release states.
Global+ Speakers’ Corner
“Maryville College encourages open, ongoing intellectual engagement and debate through civil, mutually respectful interactions that preserve the openness of public dialogue and debate,” Sheppard said. “The goal of the Global+ Speakers’ Corner is to provide a convenient and visible location for both pre-programmed and spontaneous global and local civic engagement activities/programs on campus.”
Global+ speakers were selected based on student nominations.
St. Patrick’s Day Competition
Irish universities in partnership with Tourism Ireland and Aer Lingus have launched a “Global Greening Campaign” that allows universities to compete for prizes, including a scholarship (and flights) for a student to study at Maynooth University.
Maryville College will “go green” on March 17 through a variety of activities, including encouraging students and faculty to wear green to both in-person and virtual classes (or use a St. Patrick’s Day-themed virtual background); and encouraging campus departments and organizations to “go green” on their college social media accounts for the day. On social media the activities will be tagged with the hashtags #MUGreen ing, #educationinireland, #tourismireland, #global greening and #MCgoes Green.
Virtual events
Flores aims to inspire students to make a positive impact on the world by speaking about the value of servant leadership, philanthropy and service-learning.
A virtual Italian cooking class, taught by MC’s Center for Global Engagement’s partner in Florence, will teach participants how to bake “Torta della Nonna,” a traditional Italian cake. The cake will be featured in the dining hall during the week, and International House will provide a limited number of pre-packaged baking ingredients for students who want to participate from their homes or residence halls.
Students in two art classes will participate in a recorded virtual tour of monuments in Florence.
“Zoom Around the World: Study Abroad & Get a Job,” a virtual session presented by ISEP Study Abroad, will explore how students can use study abroad to further their academic and career goals.
Other events
Holi is an important festival for Hindus and a national holiday in India and Nepal, with regional holidays in other countries. To many Hindus and some non-Hindus, it is a playful cultural event and an excuse to throw colored powder or water at friends or strangers in jest.
The Center for Global Engagement will offer a chance for teams of two to compete in “The Amazing Race: Maryville College Edition,” with competitive challenges on campus.
Maryville College’s Global Citizenship Organization will present two “World Cup Coffee” events featuring a discussion about “Global Women in History” and a panel discussion about “Love, Sex and Marriage.”
Mountain Challenge, the outdoor adventure and team-building corporation that operates on the campus, will share traditions from around the world, including includes hygge practices in Scandinavia, mindfulness practices from the Indian subcontinent and Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing) in Japan.
For more information about International Education Month at Maryville College, visit maryvillecollege.edu/international/interna tionaleducationmonth.
