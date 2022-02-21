Passing it forward has become a credo for kindness, generosity and helping others. Still, it’s rare to find someone who is willing to literally give part of themselves in order to help someone else.
When Maryville College alum Chelsea Barker decided to donate one of her kidneys to a total stranger, her gift changed her life as well as that of her recipient.
“I never had a doubt that it was the right decision,” said Barker, a 2010 graduate with a double major in sociology and environmental studies. “Once I started to read the research on the potential issues with being a donor, I learned that they were minimal. When I learned how much it would benefit someone else with minimal cost to me, I was 100% invested. I wish I could have donated sooner.”
Barker, who was born in Brentwood, said she was moved to contribute a kidney after fostering a dog from a no-kill animal shelter in Denver, the city where she now resides with her husband Matthew. The animal she adopted was a backyard breeder throwaway suffering from advanced kidney failure.
“I saw how relentless kidney failure is, and how temporary of a solution dialysis provides,” she said. “I thought, if it’s this hard on a dog, it must be that much harder for a person.”
It was that experience which moved her to take affirmative action. “It led me to understand that I could do something about it,” she said, “Maybe I could help someone in need.”
Her initial inspiration was instilled in her many years before.
“When I was a child, I learned that my grandfather had received a bone marrow transplant, which extended his life,” Barker said. “I wanted to pay it forward in his memory right away, but I was only 13, and obviously couldn’t as a minor. Shortly after graduating Maryville College, I learned of a friend who was ill and in need of a kidney. She ended up receiving one, which I thought was so cool. Years later, when I was living in D.C., I saw a billboard from a local hospital that was asking for altruistic kidney donations. I signed up for ‘Be The Match,’ which could have potentially matched me for a marrow donation. I have never been called up for that, but I never forgot my desire to help someone in need.”
Barker also said that her husband and family were wholly behind her decision.
“My husband was very supportive and proud of me,” she said. “My parents, in-laws, and siblings were supportive too. My husband is actually starting the process of becoming a donor himself. He was inspired by what I did and understands how a young healthy donor can extend someone’s life.”
She knows almost nothing about the person she helped or if they will ever meet. Nevertheless, she wrote him a letter offering some information about herself and her reasons for donating.
“I shared my contact information in case he ever wants to connect,” she said. “I think that while some donors and recipients do develop relationships, I can imagine that it could be really hard to do that from a recipient’s perspective. What if we don’t get along? Or what if one party expects a friendship that the other party doesn’t want? Most people on the wait list for a kidney are waiting for years and years. I imagine that it could be hard for a family to share that intimate experience with a stranger.”
She does take satisfaction in having helped an individual in need to live a longer, productive life.
“Knowing that it worked is all the thanks I need,” Barker said. It’s been about nine weeks since my surgery, and it feels like I’ve had this little talisman of happiness living in my chest ever since. My overall feelings are of gratitude and joy.”
Barker also said she shouldn’t be considered a hero.
“I become a little uncomfortable when well-meaning people use the word ‘role model’ to describe what I was able to do,” she said. “But I understand it. Big gestures are hard to wrap our minds around, so we use big words to describe them … Once I was approved, I decided to share my story in the hopes that someone else out there will resonate with my experience and maybe become a living donor themselves. So, calling me a role model for doing something so obvious just doesn’t feel right. I feel honored and privileged that I could help someone in this way.”
Barker credits the time she spent at Maryville College with helping to become the person she is today, especially when it came to giving back whenever she can. She joined the Peace Corps after college, worked for an eco nonprofit in California and continues to donate her time to the no-kill animal shelter.
“I would not be the person I am today without the lessons I learned and the friendships I developed at Maryville College,” she said. “Being part of Maryville’s community encouraged me to explore what I loved, instead of what I thought I should, and that’s such an important lesson in personal happiness, growth, and success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.