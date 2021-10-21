As part of the Founder’s Day Celebration today, Oct. 22, Maryville College is honoring three alumni and presenting its highest award to Professor Emerita Mary Kay Sullivan
The Maryville College Medallion, awarded since 1990, recognizes individuals who have helped immeasurably toward perpetuating the college as a distinctive educational and cultural institution and who have had a profound influence on the future of Maryville College.
Sullivan taught finance and organizational management at the college for 21 years before retiring in 2010 and earned the Outstanding Teacher Award twice. She also continuously contributed to her field of study by presenting papers at conferences, leading workshops, publishing articles and organizing numerous meetings with leaders in the business world.
She has served on the boards of a number of professional and community organizations, including the Foothills Land Conservancy, the Nature Conservancy of Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains Conservation Association and the Helen Ross McNabb Center.
Sullivan joined the college’s board of directors in 2014 and served as the first female board chair at MC, from 2016-20. During that tenure she oversaw the college’s bicentennial celebration and co-chaired the presidential search committee.
Alumni awards
The college will present its Alumni Citation to Karla Beard Heidelberg and K.C. Cross. Adam J. Pritchard will receive the Kin Takahashi Award for Young Alumni.
The Alumni Citation is for service in professional, business, civic, social or religious endeavors that have benefitted humankind and brought honor to the college, or for unusual service in any capacity on behalf of the college.
The Kin Takahashi Award for Young Alumni is given to an alumnus/a who has, within 20 years of graduation, lived a life characteristic of college legend Kin Takahashi (Class of 1895), who, in his 36 years of living, worked tirelessly for the betterment of his alma mater, his church and his society.
Heidelberg graduated from Maryville College in 1988 and earned a Ph.D. in biological oceanography from the University of Maryland. She became an AAAS Science Policy Fellow for the U.S. State Department in the Office of Oceans Affairs. She then joined the J. Craig Venter Institute to coordinate a global research expedition to characterize marine biodiversity.
She joined the faculty of the University of Southern California in 2006, and she currently is working as a program director in the Office of Polar Programs at the National Science Foundation.
After graduating with a business administration degree in 1990, Cross earned a master’s degree in health services administration at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. Cross then became involved in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities, which led to the opportunity to turn around a failing nursing home in 2002.
Since then, Cross has worked with senior living and skilled nursing operators and in commercial real estate development and investments. He is currently the president of a real estate development company and devotes time to philanthropic activities through a family charitable foundation.
Pritchard graduated in 2003 with a degree in sociology before joining a pioneering study at the University of Kentucky of sexual, physical and stalking victimization on college campuses.
Pritchard earned his Ph.D. in sociology from UK in 2012 and joined the faculty at the University of Central Florida, where he continued to work in criminology and domestic violence research. He then worked as the senior survey researcher for the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources, where he helped lead nationwide data collection efforts around pay equity and representation in higher education.
Currently he is a research associate at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families in Syracuse, New York, working to better understand the employment, education and wellness needs of veterans and their families.
