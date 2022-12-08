Maryville College served breakfast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The event, dubbed “finals breakfast” is part of a longstanding tradition that represents the last part of the regular semester before finals.
A late-night breakfast is not unusual among colleges, Maryville College assistant director of marketing and communications Steve Wildsmith said. What sets Maryville’s approach apart, he said, is the way they go about it. As hundreds of students gathered in Pearson Dining Hall to eat, the people serving the food were none other than the professors and faculty of the college.
“It’s a tradition that a lot of colleges have,” he said. “What makes it special for us is that as a smaller, private school, the class sizes are smaller and there’s a more intimate experience in the classroom. That means for students who are getting ready to take finals with a professor whose grades will make or break their class experience, they get to come out and that professor will be dishing out the food.”
Maryville College has been hosting finals breakfasts for at least 20 years. The event usually falls during the last week of normal classes each semester, and Wildsmith said the fall semester’s breakfast is considered more important because hot food offsets the chill of the December cold.
“It happens every semester, and students are encouraged by one another to get in line at least an hour early,” he said. “We usually see around 400-500 students attend.”
Almost 300 students attended Wednesday’s breakfast, which offered a variety of breakfast foods. Thursday was set aside as a study day, which meant students had the opportunity to engage in several activities around campus to help them study and unwind from the stress of exams. One such option was an all day “anti-procrastination cafe,” which provided students with access to snacks, drinks and academic coaches to encourage them to stay on task as they studied.
The emphasis on caring for students through finals is part of the Maryville College spirit, according to Jordan McCullough. He graduated from the college in 2018 and now serves as the assistant director of admissions. Attending the breakfast as a student and now helping hand out food himself, he said, has helped him understand more of what that act of service means.
“Once students get on campus, I work with smaller and smaller numbers of them,” he said. “So to see sometimes bright and sometimes concerned faces come through the line, I know I’ve had a hand in helping guide these students, but to know what it meant to me as a student helps me understand what’s important about it.”
McCullough has fond memories of attending finals breakfasts during his time as a student. To him, the event was a comfort. Seeing college staff coming together to serve the student body reminded him that he was a part of something bigger than himself.
“It’s like getting a big hug,” he said. “It’s the college letting you know, ‘hey, I know it’s been a rough semester, we’re all tired, we’re going to get through this together.’”
Maryville College will administer final exams Dec. 9-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.