During National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Villamaría initiative at Maryville College is hosting a series of online professional development sessions open to school counselors, teachers, support personnel, higher education faculty and staff, and current college students.
Each session is free to attend, and participants will be eligible for a professional development certificate. Session topics will focus on information related to Latinx students in general, as well as undocumented students and those with protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The sessions include:
“Access to Higher Education for Latinx Students,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, focused on resources available to students and their families as they research college options.
“After College — New Professional Work Opportunities for Latinx Students,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Led by members of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, this session will feature discussions about recently passed Tennessee workforce expansion laws.
“Stories from Young Latinx Professionals,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, will feature a panel of young professionals from different backgrounds who will discuss their collegiate experiences and challenges and offer advice for the next generation of Latinx students.
From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in-person roundtable discussions will wrap up the series and showcase Maryville College resources for Latinx students and their families. The day will include a free, catered lunch provided by Maryville College and will conclude with a keynote presentation from José Lee-Perez, the organizational culture manager in the Division of Student Success at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
To register for any of the sessions, visit https://apply.maryvillecollege.edu/register/Villamaria-22/. Additional session details and Zoom links will be sent to registrants prior to each scheduled event.
Maryville College remains committed to providing an education to all persons with a variety of interests, backgrounds, beliefs and nationalities regardless of citizenship status, and the college invites all students to apply.
In 2004, the Race Relations Center of East Tennessee recognized MC for its history of “contributing to improving the quality of life for all in East Tennessee,” and in 2018, the college became the first partnership school in East Tennessee for the nonprofit Equal Chance for Education. Because DACA recipients are ineligible for in-state tuition rates even if they’ve lived in Tennessee all their lives, ECE provides financial aid to offset that, and last May, the first group of ECE scholars graduated from Maryville College.
That partnership was one of the reasons Maryville College was recently nominated for a Centro Hispano Comunidad Award, part of the organization’s 2022 Latino Awards that is given to “a nonprofit or for-profit organization serving Greater Knoxville that has gone above and beyond to further opportunities for Latinos and Latinas in our community.” The Latino Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Mill and Mine in Knoxville.
Even before that, psychology professor Crystal Colter and others spearheaded an outreach program funded through the Appalachian College Association and Excelencia in Education that focused on Latino students and families. Known as the Villamaría initiative, the grant was awarded in 2012.
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colter — along with Kelly Massenzo, director of undergraduate admissions, and Alan Miramontes Flores, enrollment counselor for diversity recruitment at Maryville College — organized the Villamaría professional development series.
