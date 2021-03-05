Maryville College will host a virtual “Meet Maryville” preview day event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The event is designed to help prospective students and their families get to know the college and will include several informative sessions delivered through video conferencing, including an overview of comprehensive career preparation program Maryville College Works, study abroad, Fit.Green.Happy. and a current student life panel.
Hosted on the Remo platform, the event will feature a map of the college that allows attendees to click on specific campus buildings, and faculty members from every academic division, as well as representatives from athletics and various campus clubs and organizations, will be available to answer questions via video conferencing and share an interactive whiteboard with more information.
After the event, attendees will have the option to attend a virtual campus tour led by current student ambassadors, attend an application workshop and receive assistance with completing the admission application, or attend a scholarship workshop for detailed information on each MC competitive scholarship.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to speak with faculty, staff and current students through a virtual chat option.
Visit maryvillecollege.edu/meet-maryville to register. For more information, email admissions@maryville college.edu or call 865-981-8092.
