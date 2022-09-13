Members of the Maryville College community will celebrate Constitution Day early this year — on Friday, Sept. 16 — one day ahead of the 235th anniversary of the signing of the document that established the framework for the national government, put in place basic laws and guaranteed certain basic rights for its citizens.
“We believe attendance will be better on a weekday, as opposed to the weekend, and we believe it’s important to give people an opportunity to learn more about — and reflect more on — the supreme law of the United States,” explained Mark O’Gorman, professor of political science and organizer of the Sept. 16 event. “The event is free, and we’re inviting not only members of the Maryville College community, but the public, as well.”
People are invited to gather outside, at the Maryville College Global+ Speakers’ Corner in front of Pearsons Hall, at noon. After a short discussion of the U.S. Constitution and a reciting of the Preamble, attendees will have the opportunity to play a fun and educational quiz game called “Know! Your! Constitution!” Top-scoring participants will earn door prizes.
O’Gorman will host the event, assisted by Aaron Astor, associate professor of history, who recently updated questions for the annual quiz game.
In the event of rain, Constitution Day observances will move to Thaw Hall, room 216.
“In the last few years, the Constitution has received a lot of attention from elected officials, lawyers and media representatives, pushing their interpretation of the Constitution,” O’Gorman said. “That is why it’s always good to revisit the core U.S. document that forms the basis of our political society, and genuinely read where and how our Constitution provides for our rights and our government.”
The Constitution Day celebration became an annual event at Maryville College and colleges and universities across the country in 2005, when Congress passed legislation declaring that “each educational institution that receives federal funds for a fiscal year shall hold an educational program on the United States Constitution on September 17 of such year for the students served by the educational institution.”
