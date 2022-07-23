Maryville College president Dr. Bryan Coker describes the creation of the Collegiate Conference of the South and his ascendance as one of its primary leaders as an “interesting evolution.”
The more discussions about splitting the USA South Athletic Conference in to two separate conferences grew, the more Coker and Maryville College athletics director Sara Quatrocky dove into what it would take to make it a reality.
Before long, they found themselves leading the charge for the formation of the league that begins sponsoring competition this fall.
“Sara and I both like to do our jobs conscientiously and are pretty detail-oriented, and I think we became really interested in how this was going to play out because we wanted to make sure we represented Maryville College really well,” Coker told The Daily Times. “I think that kind of put me into a little bit of a leadership role.”
Coker was named the chair of the CCS President’s Council and Executive Committee. LaGrange president Dr. Susanna L. Baxter and Huntingdon president Rev. J. Cameron West were tabbed vice-chair and at-large representative, respectively.
In hindsight, Coker being placed at the helm made sense for numerous reasons.
CCS will feature championship sports baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field for men and basketball, cross country, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and volleyball for women.
However, the four schools that offer football (Maryville College, Belhaven, Huntingdon and LaGrange) will continue to compete in the USA South as associate members — as will women’s golf and men’s and women’s lacrosse for the time being. The importance of having leaders capable of balancing participation in college athletics’ most important sport in one conference and building a new frontier in another could not be understated.
Neither could a fresh perspective, and Coker, who was hired as Maryville College’s 12th president on July 1, 2020, offered that as Agnes Scott College, Belhaven University, Berea College, Covenant College, Huntingdon College, LaGrange College, Piedmont College and Wesleyan College — the other member schools — attempted to differentiate themselves from their previous home.
“There wasn’t any history weighing me down or wearing on me,” Coker said. “(Maryville College), in general, we’re forging a lot of new ground these days. Why not do it with athletics as well?”
Making a conference
The USA South, which was the nation’s largest NCAA Division III conference, had passing discussions about splitting its then 18-team league in half in recent years, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave league members a glimpse of what it could look like.
Competition was limited to interdivision play during the spring of 2021, and every sport participated after the fall and winter seasons were postponed. For Maryville College, that meant juggling 14 championship athletic programs at once.
“I think that kind of triggered the belief that we could do this, and we could have a schedule that only included the western side if that was something we wanted to do,” Quatrocky said. “We weren’t crossing over to play the other side since I had been here (as AD), so the thought of having this large conference with 19 schools when you aren’t even playing the eastern side unless you were playing them in a conference championship (didn’t make sense) because you weren’t really acting like a conference to begin with.”
There was also the realization amid that segregated schedule that decisions and conversations, especially in regard to COVID protocols and scheduling changes, were much easier to have when the discourse was between nine schools instead of the entire conference.
“I’ll say trying to have 19 college presidents try to do anything and agree on anything is going to be a challenge,” Coker said. “Nineteen athletics directors is a lot of people. With that many people, what I worry about is the voices that don’t get heard.”
In November, the nine CCS member schools decided to pursue a separation after an amicable discussion with the USA South. The deadline to apply to the NCAA Division III Membership Committee was on Feb. 1.
CCS was officially incorporated in Georgia on Jan. 12 and submitted its application a week before the deadline. The conference was approved for membership on Feb. 17.
Quatrocky said the to-do list after CCS was granted approval was three pages long. The nine athletic directors split up and became “mini commissioners,” each taking a sport to build from the ground up. That included hashing out conference schedules, writing handbooks, rules and regulations and communicating with coaches to ensure they were not left out of the creation.
“It was a lot of work to plan all of that because normally you have a conference office that does all of that, but we all had to take that and run,” Quatrocky said.
The winter approval also came with a decision on when to have its inaugural seasons.
New conferences are placed on a two-year waiting period before conference champions are eligible to earn automatic bids for NCAA championships, but there was almost no hesitation in opting to start competing in the fall.
“Why prolong it,” Quatrocky said. “We haven’t been playing the East in the USA South, so if we could do it, let’s do it.”
All in all, an idea of turning one giant conference into two manageable entities that begin their respective seasons in September took nine months.
CCS acting commissioner Dr. Kurt Patberg, who has previously served as commissioner of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Southern State Athletic Conference, and associate commissioner Jacob VanRyn are currently releasing the tangible evidence, creating social media accounts and a website, which will be unveiled in the coming days.
“It’s been kind of funny the last week or so since the conference is on social media and there is some buzz about it,” Quatrocky said. “I’ve had colleagues that work at other schools not in the conference that text me and are like, ‘You started a new conference? What time did you have to do that.’ I just respond, ‘Every Monday at 1 o’clock.’ It’s just funny.
“I am proud of it, and I think one day I’ll look back and say, ‘Wow, we started a conference from scratch in less than a year.’”
Finding an identity
The USA South held a Zoom call shortly after CCS’ confirmation that essentially amounted to a goodbye.
After its conclusion, Coker sent another Zoom link to the presidents of other eight member schools for a meeting that began to shape what the conference wants to stand for.
Those ideologies and standards will become more concrete during a conference meeting at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia on Aug. 4.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself or my colleagues in terms of what that is going to be, but we’re going to figure out the ‘Who we are’ piece,” Coker said. “What does this group of smaller, private, largely residential and overall pretty liberal-arts oriented colleges and universities want its athletic programs to be? What can we offer that is a little different than what other conferences are offering?
“The presidents have been tossing things around, and we haven’t really had the chance to talk about them with the ADs, but we have a lot of different ideas about what we can that is a little bit unique and special given the types of schools that we are.”
At the center of it all will be finding ways to provide the best experience for the student-athletes.
One example is the opportunity for more noteworthy non-conference trips given the decreased cost of travel because of the conference’s smaller geographic footprint. Both the Maryville College men’s and women’s basketball teams will participate in non-conference tournaments in Daytona Beach, Florida this season.
CCS also wants its own events to be special, and it plans on building a strong a foundation come September and through the school year.
“Our focus in year one is to make sure that we focus on the student-athlete experience and provide quality championship experiences for our student-athletes,” Quatrocky said. “We’re committed as an administration group to having a hands-on approach to building the championship experience because going into the fall, these will be our first championships in all sports.
“It will be the first volleyball championship, the first soccer championships, the first cross country championships, so they need to be the most memorable experience for the student-athletes because it could be the last for a senior or it could be the first for the others.”
