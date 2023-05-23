Maryville College might see it’s largest freshman class in August, perhaps welcoming as many as 350 first-year students.
The previous record was 349 a decade ago, according to The Daily Times archives. Already 336 first-year students have paid their $300 deposit, which is no longer refundable as of May 1.
Last fall the private liberal arts college saw its first enrollment increase since 2014, which included 278 traditional new students, and announced then that applications for the coming year were up 30%.
Maryville College could accept students until Aug. 1 but probably will cap the number of freshman at 350, Alayne Bowman, vice president for admissions and financial aid, told The Daily Times last week.
The college also has received deposits from 36 transfer students, which Bowman said is on pace with previous years, because many of those deposits tend to come in over the summer. Last fall Maryville had 59 transfers.
As usual for MC, students are most interested in fields such as business, psychology, nursing and engineering. “There’s very few students coming in undecided anymore,” Bowman said. “Out of this pool we only have 26 right now that have not indicated some sort of academic interest.”
In a news release last week, Bowman said, “The interest and excitement in students who want to enroll at Maryville College is proof of what we’ve been building here for more than 200 years: A place that gives them so much more than just a degree. From the Great Smoky Mountains just up the highway to the Maryville College Woods right here on campus, we’re a pretty unique small college in one of the most beautiful areas of the country, and every year our graduates go on to amazing, fulfilling careers that also allow them to contribute to the greater good.”
So far the incoming students come from 20 states and six countries.
“We do have a good number of students coming from Alabama this year, and we had a slight uptick in North Carolina,” Bowman said in the interview. Those states had been identified as emerging markets for the college, with increasing applications, and it has focused more attention, such as sending more counselors to college fairs in those areas.
The college also has done more digital marketing in the past year, particularly focusing on the new hospitality major and master’s degree program for teaching STEM, science, technology engineering and math.
Since President Bryan Coker took office in 2020 the college has had a fund for new strategic initiatives, including marketing. “We believe that we are now beginning to see returns on these investments,” Karen Eldridge, the college’s executive director of marketing and communications, told The Daily Times.
“In fall 2021, we hired a third-party agency that specializes in higher education to assist with digital marketing campaigns,” she explained in an email. In addition to general brand awareness, the work includes campaigns to promote the new master’s in teaching program and the new Scots Legacy Award, which last fall started giving those who live on campus $20,000 toward the roughly $50,000 annual cost of attending the college.
“We continued these campaigns this academic year, and we added promotion of the new hospitality and regional identity major to the agency’s scope of work,” she said.
The college also separated the positions of social media specialist and photographer/videographer. “In order to use social media strategically, we needed someone dedicated to it full time,” Eldridge said, crediting Brinley Knowles, hired last fall, with greater engagement across all channels.
Since January, for example, Maryville College has seen a 62.5% increase in Facebook engagement, with increases in page views and likes. On Instagram, engagement is up 173.5%, with 20% more followers. The college also has seen smaller gains on TikTok and LinkedIn.
As part of its digital marketing, the college is using Google Ads, as well as sponsored ads on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat and TikTok.
The college has focused its digital marketing within 50 miles of campus and in other Tennessee counties from which it typically draws students. “The Birmingham area was geotargeted because it has been strong for our Admissions recruiters in recent years,” Eldridge continued. “We target both students, parents and, for the MAT (master’s in teaching degree), working professionals.”
Eldridge said the campaigns have resulted in hundreds of forms submitted to the Admissions Office for more information, and in August the college will check the names of students enrolled against those forms to gauge the impact of its marketing campaigns.
The college has been reinforcing and complementing its digital efforts with some traditional advertising. “We have billboards promoting our hospitality and regional identity major in locations around the Smoky Mountains tourist areas and Asheville,” Eldridge said.
Of course, the college’s efforts aren’t just focused on marketing.
In last week’s news release Coker mentioned initiatives including the new $3 million Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track, revival of the Highlander Marching Band, the new hospitality and regional identity major, and the recent announcement of a Maryville College Downtown Center.
“These are challenging and competitive times for small private colleges, especially when it comes to student enrollment,” Coker said in the release. “At Maryville, we believe that new academic and athletic programs, a renewed focus on our opportune location, as well as strategic marketing and branding are all working to our advantage. I couldn’t be prouder of our Admissions staff’s efforts, as well as all that of those in our campus community involved in student recruitment.”
He also hinted at further initiatives without giving details, with the news release referring to efforts to “add infrastructure, programming, academic expansion and student amenities that will make Maryville College an institution of distinction both regionally and nationally.”
2025 cliff
Maryville College has its eye on a challenge all postsecondary institutions see on the horizon.
“We’re coming up on the demographic cliff of 2025,” Bowman explained. “That is where nationally the number of high school seniors dips about 10%.”
Because of the lower birth rate in 2008, colleges are going to be competing for a smaller pool of students. “That’s one of the major challenges that’s going to be facing us in the next two years,” she said.
One of Maryville’s strategies is to differentiate the experience it offers as a small liberal arts school a short distance from the Great Smoky Mountains.
“We think we do a really great job of that with focusing on our location, our one-on-one interactions with faculty members, as far as opportunities to do undergraduate research, senior studies,” Bowman said. “We are hitting hard on what makes us unique and makes us special in this challenging market.”
For students who haven’t made a decision yet, Maryville still has some spots available. “We are still an option, and we are still ready to welcome them to campus as a new Scot,” Bowman said.
This week the college expects to talk on campus with a prospective student whose TikTok video of her belatedly opening her acceptance letter went viral. The college tracked her down, and Bowman called her. “She was really sweet and excited and didn’t know she still had options,” Bowman said, so they will discuss those in person this week.
