Armed with a few garden tools, a group of Maryville College sophomores set to work Friday afternoon, April 9, to not just beautify the campus but benefit the ecosystem.
The students transplanted more than two dozen native seedlings chosen to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators into four beds beside Crawford House, home to the Mountain Challenge program.
The pollinator garden is the culmination of about a year of planning by a group of McGill scholars focused on environmental justice.
The scholarship program requires students to participate in a living-learning community for at least two years and create a capstone project. Each group concentrates on a social justice initiative, with others involved in gender equality, medical justice, poverty or racial justice.
Together the group researches an issue, identifies a need in the campus community, develops an initiative and evaluates its success.
These sophomores began researching environmental issues last spring, and a bee pollinator program on campus led them to choose the garden project.
“All sorts of pollinators need to be welcomed and embraced in communities like this, and we need to do our part to help out,” said Kordell Kah, a neuroscience major.
Added Maddie Taylor, a political science major: “The environment in incredibly important to sustain life ... as important as it is to provide an environment that is safe for us, we’ve got to provide an environment that’s safe for our animal friends, and that includes the bees.”
Kah, who has worked in landscaping, and biology major Samantha Stacey developed a list of possible native plants, and the students selected what was available Friday from Overhill Gardens in Vonore. Then Kah offered advice on the final design for the four beds.
“It’s a good way to start in project management and getting my foot into the door of environmental science,” Stacey said of the experience.
McGill scholars Dani Abell and Elaina Hudolin also are part of their group.
To further involve the community, campus organizations will decorate fence posts around the garden during the KT Global day of service April 17, using eco-friendly paint.
