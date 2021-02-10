Maryville College has named Claudia Werner director of counseling.
Werner served as the director of mobile crisis at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services before beginning her new role Dec. 1, 2020.
As the director of counseling, Werner’s role includes oversight, management and delivery of mental health and substance abuse care for college students on and off campus.
Werner helps through assessment, substance use/abuse services, prevention education, counseling, referrals, crisis response, coordinating internships and strategic outreach efforts, the college said in a press release.
She also supervises master’s-level interns from regional institutions, manages the budget and data, and collaborates with colleagues on and off campus.
Werner holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the College of New Jersey, a master of business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a master of arts in counseling psychology from the College of Saint Elizabeth.
Early in her career, she was employed in various clinical and educational settings and was a part-time therapist for eight years at Complete Counseling in Knoxville.
In 2013 she was the clinical services manager at Peninsula Hospital. As a writer and researcher, Werner played a key role in the hospital receiving a $15,000 grant from the Trinity Health Foundation in 2016.
As the director of mobile crisis at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, Werner managed the mobile crisis operations for five counties, oversaw direct care staff, measured and reported data, and networked with area community partners. She was a principal writer and creator of a proposal to extend the crisis walk-in center hours, and in 2018 the organization received a $65,00 grant from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“Ms. Werner brings with her a deep knowledge of working with individuals in crisis, community resources which provide support for students beyond the scope of our campus, and a passion for making a difference in the lives of those seeking to strengthen their mental health and well-being,” said Melanie Tucker, vice president and dean of students at Maryville College.
