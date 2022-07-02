Maryville College has named Kelly Hawk Fitzgerald director of disability resources and compliance.
A member of MC’s Class of 2012, Fitzgerald served as the Title IX coordinator and institutional compliance officer at Lincoln Memorial University before joining Maryville’s Student Affairs Division on June 13.
In addition to a bachelor’s degree in English from Maryville College, Fitzgerald holds a law degree from Stetson University in Gulfport, Florida, and a Master of Science degree in counseling from Carson-Newman University.
Before joining LMU in 2020 she was an associate attorney with a law firm in Vero Beach, Florida. She also was a Florida Bar Foundation Legal Services Summer Fellow with Disability Independence Group in Miami, where she conducted research for disability law cases and drafted manuals on understanding disability and disability benefits.
“With disability resources and accessibility becoming a component of the Student Affairs portfolio, Kelly will become an integral component of the college’s efforts to strengthen our infrastructure regarding supporting diversity, equity and inclusion on campus,” said Melanie Tucker, vice president, dean of students and chief diversity officer at Maryville College.
Fitzgerald will provide leadership for programs, services and resources that enhance success for students with disabilities. She also serves as Maryville College’s Title IX coordinator.
