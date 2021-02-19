Christy McDonald Slavick, director of the Maryville College Career Center, will become executive director of strategic initiatives at the college on Monday, Feb. 22.
In this newly created position, Slavick will provide leadership in creating and implementing substantive initiatives that promote the life, direction and sustainability of the college, a news release stated.
She also will serve as a representative of the college’s president both on and beyond campus.
“Christy’s established reputation and record both on and off campus, as a proven cultivator of relationships, initiatives and partnerships, makes her the ideal candidate for this role,” Maryville College President Bryan Coker said in a memo to the campus community early this month. “She knows and loves the college and this region and has the advantage of so many doors throughout the area already being open to her, all of which will enable Christy to truly hit the ground running.”
Sarah Taylor Yeaple, assistant director of the Maryville College Career Center, has been promoted to director of the center.
Originally from Maryville, Slavick joined college staff in 2014 as the director of career resources.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from Carson-Newman University and a master of arts degree in American studies with a concentration in museum and material culture from George Washington University.
In 2015 she was promoted to director of the Career Center, where her job included career development curriculum, external partnership relations, marketing, outcomes data and administration.
Additionally, she serves as a board member for the Downtown Maryville Association, a member of the STEM Workforce Development Committee at Blount Partnership, a member of Maryville College’s Strategic Partnership Group and a choir member at St. James Episcopal Church in Knoxville.
