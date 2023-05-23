Maryville College ambassadors are ready to give tours to prospective students who want to enroll for the 2023-24 academic year, which begins in August.
The college’s “Twilight Tours” take place at 5:30 p.m. on select Thursdays. The later time allows working families to enjoy a full, student-guided walking tour experience that’s conveniently held during cooler evening temperatures as well, according to Kelly Massenzo, director of undergraduate admissions. “We understand that it’s not always convenient for everyone to take a conventional tour, which we will continue to offer Monday through Friday during the summer,” Massenzo said. “At the same time, we know that undergraduates hoping to enroll in school for the fall semester need to make a decision soon, and we believe that a campus visit to Maryville College will help them picture themselves as Scots.”
Standard summer tours will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and at 10 a.m. on Fridays, through Aug. 16. Twilight Tours will be offered May 25, June 8, June 15, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. The college will be closed for Memorial Day, Juneteenth and July Fourth, and no tours are available on the weekends. “Classes may not be in session, but Maryville College is always open for prospective students,” Massenzo added. “Summer tours are a great way to experience life here in person, explore our campus, talk with a current student and connect with an enrollment counselor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.