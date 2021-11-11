In observance of Veterans Day, the Maryville College Archives created an online exhibit to honor 38 former students and alumni of Maryville College who were killed during World War II as a member of the armed services.
“Always Remember Those Who Gave All: Maryville College’s World War II Gold Stars and ‘Missing in Action’ Survivors” was created by Amy Lundell, Maryville College archivist. The idea for the online exhibit came from an increased interest in Maryville College’s veterans and Gold Stars, as well as the discovery of a file in the MC Archives containing World War II Gold Star correspondence, clippings and chapel speeches collected by Ralph Waldo Lloyd, a 1915 MC alumnus who was Maryville College’s president during World War II.
Lloyd’s chapel service speeches describe service flags with blue and gold stars that were displayed in Voorhees Chapel, reminding the campus of the number of alumni, faculty and students serving (represented by blue stars) and the number killed in action (represented by gold stars).
“Dr. Lloyd’s folder provides the basis for much of the information included in the exhibit, along with my own research into our archival collections and online,” Lundell said.
The online exhibit, which is accessible via the “Archives Exhibits” page of the Maryville College library website (library.maryvillecollege.edu/archives/exhibits), primarily covers MC’s 38 World War II Gold Star veterans, as well as stories of six “missing in action” survivors, including a survivor of the infamous Los Baños POW camp in the Philippines and an alumnus who was smuggled out of France by the French Resistance, Lundell said.
The exhibit includes introductory material, and each Gold Star and “missing in action” survivor has his own page that includes a photograph (where possible) and information such as MC class, years at MC, hometown, life at MC (clubs, majors, etc.), military branch and rank, medals awarded, date missing, date and location of death, circumstances of death, and burial/memorial information.
When available, scans of letters, additional photographs and other materials were added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.