Cars, trucks and even a few bicycles paraded along Maryville College’s Circle Drive on Friday, June 26, for community members to thank President Tom Bogart and his wife, Mary, for a decade of service.
Bogart will complete his term as the 11th president in the history of the more than 200-year-old college on Tuesday, June 30.
The drive-by thank-you parade was one of several events this week honoring the Bogarts that took on a new format because of precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
