Maryville College is planning to return to all in-person instruction, programs and activities this fall.
President Bryan Coker shared the decision Saturday, March 13, in a memo to current students, saying it is based on an improving condition of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.
“The College reserves the right to change our Fall plans, should the pandemic situation not continue to improve; however, we are very optimistic about the prognosis for in-person instruction and programming for the 2021-2022 school year,” he stated in the memo.
Maryville College has limited its in-person classes and experiences during the 2020-21 academic year. While some smaller classes have met in person in large classrooms or auditoriums with masking and social distancing, larger classes have been partially or completely online.
Student life has included on-campus living, dining and programming, although with policies and procedures aimed at reducing population densities and gatherings. Many co-curricular programs and services have been delivered online.
In the Saturday memo, Coker explained that athletic competition in fall 2021 will depend on NCAA Division III and USA South Athletic Conference policies and decisions. Athletic competition for the Scots resumed in January, but spectators have been prohibited in indoor venues and limited at outdoor venues.
Members of the college’s COVID-19 Workgroup, who have been helping the college navigate the pandemic for a year, will continue to meet regularly and make recommendations based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local guidelines.
Coker said the campus community should expect to see more information this summer regarding masking, physical distancing and other expectations for the fall semester.
In the memo, Coker urged members of the campus community to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, which he said would “substantially aid in promoting a safe and healthy campus environment.”
“I remain grateful for our community’s response to the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, and am immensely proud of the many in-person experiences we were able to offer this year,” he wrote. “We look forward to resuming all in-person instruction and programming for the Fall, which are undoubtedly the greatest strengths and true hallmarks of the Maryville College experience.”
The college announced last month that it was “cautiously optimistic” about holding a COVID-safe, in-person, outdoor commencement ceremony May 8 for graduates, a limited number of guests, and college faculty and staff.
