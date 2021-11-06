Maryville College will observe Veterans Day with several events and activities from Thursday, Nov. 11, to Saturday, Nov. 13.
On Thursday, a POW/MIA chair of honor will be set up in the Margaret Ware Dining Room of Pearsons Hall throughout the day, to commemorate American servicemen and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action. The chair represents those service members who are unable to fill them because of their sacrifices.
At 1:15 p.m., the Military Student Center will host a POW/MIA recognition ceremony. During the event, members of the Volunteer State Honor Guard will explain the contents of the table and their significance. Outside of Pearsons Hall, a bugler with the Volunteer State Honor Guard will perform “Taps.”
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., members of the Maryville College campus community, as well as the public, are invited to a drop-in “Thank a Vet” event at the Military Student Center in Bartlett Hall, Room 204. Student veterans will be present for the event.
Concert
The MC3Band, under the direction of Eric Simpson, will present a Veterans Day concert titled “Different Ships” at 7 p.m. Thursday, in the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre.
The event is free and open to the public, although a printed ticket is required for admission. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For tickets, contact the Clayton Center Box Office at 865-981-8590 or visit claytonartscenter.com. Masks are required in all indoor campus spaces.
The patriotic program is intended to serve as “a celebration of America and our veterans,” Simpson said. The phrase “Different Ships” comes from a quote by the Rep. John Lewis that he attributed to Martin Luther King: “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
“Veterans Day is one of our most important holidays, and this program acknowledges and recognizes the diverse group of men and women that serve and continue to serve in the defense of our country,” Simpson said. “The music we will perform has something for everyone, from the very contemporary (Hamilton) to the classically American (Gershwin.) We’re proud of all of our veterans, proud to play music to honor them, and happy to be performing again at Maryville College.”
Flags at football game
A special recognition for veterans is planned during the Maryville College vs. Greensboro College football game on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Before the 1 p.m. kickoff on Honaker Field, there will be a presentation of colors, performed by the Volunteer State Honor Guard, and a performance of the national anthem.
A flag-folding ceremony will take place during halftime. After the game, flags will be available for purchase for inclusion in a Field of Honor composed of flags with names of veterans written on them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.