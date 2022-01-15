Maryville College President Bryan Coker challenged Blount County’s business and civic leaders Friday to learn by spending time with diverse people.
Speaking at the MLK Business Luncheon at the Airport Hilton, Coker noted that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose legacy they were celebrating, was considered radical and even dangerous in his day.
Since becoming president of the private liberal arts college nearly two years ago, Coker noted, he has spoken frequently of diversity, equity and inclusion, talking about race and issues facing the LGBTQ community, international students and noncitizens in this country.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are very much in the college’s DNA,” Coker said, noting its history of welcoming all students from its founding in 1819 until state law forced it to segregate for a while in the 20th century.
Today, he said, the college is being more intentional about its efforts to build and support a diverse college community.
Powerful learning
Turning to his personal beliefs, Coker said, “I see beauty in difference,” how people look, where they come from and what they believe. Diversity makes the life richer, he said, and makes the world “a lot less boring.”
Coker said he also believes that people learn best when exposed to different ideas, and we have a responsibility to prepare future leaders for an increasingly diverse world.
“I want our students at Maryville College to learn amongst those who have different life experience ... I believe that’s when the most powerful learning is truly going to take place,” he said.
Coker also explained that a recent Gallup survey found the most essential skill employers said they needed in employees is the ability to work in groups with people different from themselves.
The nation and world are becoming more diverse, Coker said, and he wants his own children and Maryville College students to be prepared for that so they can thrive and be successful.
He asked the business and civic leaders how willing they are to put themselves in situations where they are exposed to different ideas and whether they are putting their workers or volunteers into those types of environments.
“As a society we’re not too good at doing that, are we,” he said, referring to the “echo chamber” of social media feeds.
Teacher as student
Coker said one of the best decisions of his career, perhaps his life, was teaching part time at historically black Morgan State University for three years while he was a dean at Goucher College in Maryland. “I learned so much from every student I taught,” he said.
While at Goucher he also also screened inmates at the men’s and women’s state prisons in Jessup, Maryland, for admission to the college’s program there.
During interviews he learned about the inmates’ lives and goals. “Those conversations changed my life, and they challenged so many of the things that I had always accepted as true,” Coker said.
“More than anything, those conversations in the prison taught me that in our nation there are, indeed, some people who are born into cycles of poverty, crime, drugs and violence, and those cycles are not easily escaped or broken,” he said. For many, the chance at a college education was their first chance to break out of those cycles, Coker said.
“I still remember one applicant saying to me, ‘This is the first window that I’ve ever seen. It’s the first time that I’ve ever had a possible way out,’” he recalled. The man was admitted to the program.
Grateful for discomfort
Coker noted that King made people uncomfortable and was considered a radical in his time.
“He exposed people to new, different and controversial ideas for that time, but by doing this he made people learn. His words and his actions caused immense learning and growth for our nation and world,” Coker said. “We should all be grateful for the discomfort and the consequent learning that Dr. King caused. Our nation and are world are certainly, certainly much better because of it.”
Today, Coker said, we are still a work in progress.
“May Dr. King’s legacy inspire us to continue growing. May it inspire us to be uncomfortable at times, and may it inspire us to never, never stop learning,” Coker said, “because the dream still depends on it.”
When Coker began his remarks, he said it has been “wrongly suggested” that he is just jumping on a liberal bandwagon or he has “some radical or woke agenda, whatever that means.”
“My wife would say I probably wouldn’t be organized enough to have such an agenda,” Coker said.
