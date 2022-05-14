With a new five-year contract from the Maryville College Board of Directors, President Bryan Coker is looking to build on what the private liberal arts college has done since he took office in 2020.
The board unanimously approved the contract, which will take effect July 1, at a May 6 meeting, following a comprehensive evaluation that included interviews and written evaluations from groups representing the college faculty, staff and students, as well as the and broader Blount County community.
“Stakeholders noted his adeptness with communication, decision-making and relationship-building, even with all the challenges of COVID-19,” Chairman Mike Davis said in a news release from the college. “His strategic vision for the College, focused on being ‘of and for’ this region, has generated high levels of excitement and confidence, and a real sense of momentum.”
It’s all Location, location, location
Coker homed in on the college’s location as a key differentiator even before he took office July 1, 2020.
Last year Maryville College announced an environmental studies major, and a gift is going to allow every student to have an experience in the Great Smoky Mountains, starting with sophomores in the coming academic year. Even the college’s new logos feature the mountains.
Now Maryville is considering a major in “hospitality and regional identity,” Coker said in a phone interview last week.
“We want to bring the value of the liberal arts to hospitality,” he explained, developing graduates with the skills of problem-solving, flexibility, adaptability who also can help visitors understand and respect the place where they are.
Maryville College’s marketing also has touted the value of a liberal arts education.
“Here you study everything so you’re prepared for anything,” Coker and banners at the college explain.
Next the college hopes to tap into the budding local brewery industry and the popularity of its course on fermentation, with a possible minor in fermentation science.
“We’re excited about that and potential partnerships,” he said.
‘Strategic enrollment growth’
Freshman enrollment at the college has been declining since 2013, with a total enrollment last fall of 1,046.
However, Coker is optimistic about the incoming class. While the actual number who enroll won’t be known for months, he said admissions deposits for fall are trending the highest they have been in five years for new students and transfers.
“Interest in the college is high,” he said. “That is not the case for a large number of small private colleges.”
He attributes that to hard work from the college and a sense of momentum with the college’s initiatives, particularly around athletics.
“We are in a period, and we must be in a period of strategic enrollment growth,” Coker said, specifically mentioning the college’s new men’s and women’s track program. “This is an opportune area for a track program at the Division 3 level,” he said.
The college also is reintroducing a marching band program, which the president said will give students an opportunity to practice what they love and have leadership experiences.
“We have some outstanding bands in this region, and we believe we have a great opportunity here for them,” he said, citing loyalty and excitement around the college’s football program.
Ideally, Coker said, he’d love to see Maryville College enrollment reach 1,200 or 1,300 students in the next few years.
Looking at retention
“Graduation rates and retention rates are going to continue to be an area of focus for us as well,” Coker said.
Just 56% of the students who entered Maryville College as freshmen in fall 2015 had earned a bachelor’s degree in six years.
Nationally, in 2019 the six-year graduation rate was 63%, 62% at public institutions and 68% at private nonprofit institutions, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The freshmen-to-sophomore retention rate at Maryville College from fall 2020 to fall 2021 was 68.3%.
In 2024 Maryville will be up for reaccreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and Coker said there’s a good chance the quality plan it will develop for that process will be focused on retention.
Still, he noted that Maryville College serves a high number of low-income students, with more than 40% qualifying for Pell Grants.
While he said the “fairy tale” is a student going to college and finishing a bachelor’s degree in four years, “not all students and not all families have the privilege and flexibility of it working out that way.”
For example, a student may have to leave school to support the family when a parent becomes ill or dies.
Diversifying
Diversity, equity and inclusion also are priorities for Coker, and another area in which the board noted Maryville’s progress under his presidency.
{p dir=”ltr”}Among the incoming freshman class, Coker said, “Our diversity rates are relatively positive for a private college in the South,” with an increase in the number of students identifying as Black or African American. “It’s not a tremendous increase, but we have seen an increase,” he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}The college is making strides in hiring, too.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We will have next fall the highest ranking persons of color ever serving at the college, two individuals at the assistant dean level who identify as women of color,” Coker said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Longtime faculty member Kathie Shiba, who has chaired the Division of Behavior Sciences, will become assistant dean for institutional equity. The college also has hired Desiree Washington from Texas A&M University as assistant dean of students.
{p dir=”ltr”}Coker also noted that Kunle Lawson, hired this year to be director of the new men’s and women’s track and field programs “identifies as a Black man.”
{p dir=”ltr”}While the college doesn’t currently have any African American faculty members, Coker said, “that will change next fall.” The college will announce faculty hires later in the summer.
{p dir=”ltr”}All of the college’s employees have completed an online training on diversity, equity and inclusion and 30-40 have taken higher level training of on diversity in the workplace through the University of South Florida. The college also is providing additional opportunities for employees who want to dig deeper into the subject, Coker said.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Fundraising{/h3}
Another area in which the board of directors credited Coker with making substantial progress is in “future-proofing” the college.
One element of that is fundraising.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}”The enhancement I have made have … overwhelmingly been budget neutral to the college,” Coker said.{/span}
Gifts he secured allowed the hiring of Jay Clark to be director of environmental and sustainability initiatives at the college, as well as Christy McDonald Slavick’s new position as executive director of strategic initiatives.
{p dir=”ltr”}She also chairs the Maryville Downtown Association, and Coker said the college has been “aggressively” partnering with the city.
{p dir=”ltr”}”We’ve had some exciting conversations with the City of Maryville about developing the College Street corridor that runs from Preservation Plaza to our pedestrian bridge, and we’re excited about potentially partnering with them in that regard,” the college president said.
{p dir=”ltr”}On campus Coker has focused on consolidating operations and is looking forward to the college updating its technology infrastructure with a new student information system that will be “user-friendly, student centered and student focused.”
{span}“There really is an incredible sense of momentum at the college now,” Coker said. {/span}“We are really determined to to thrive in this very competitive environment for small private colleges in particular.”
