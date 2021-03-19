Responding to the shootings in Atlanta this week, Maryville College President Bryan Coker emailed a statement to the campus community Friday, March 19, voicing support for the Asian community.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our nation has experienced an increase in anti-Asian rhetoric and hate, and just this week in Atlanta, six Asian women and two other individuals were killed in crimes which remain under investigation,” he wrote.
“In times such as this, it is imperative for the College to reiterate our support for persons of all races, ethnicities, and identities. We must be unabashedly clear and bold in our support and advocacy, which is consistent with our mission, commitments, and history.
“Maryville College stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community members, including students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and we vehemently condemn all acts of anti-Asian hate.
“We are here for you, and we deeply appreciate your many contributions to the Maryville College community. Community members in need of support are encouraged to seek help — students are reminded of the Counseling Center’s resources, and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available to faculty and staff,” concluded the message, which the college linked to on its Facebook page.
Coker talked about diversity, equity and inclusion during his installation ceremony in October 2020.
During that speech he said, “The #BlackLivesMatter movement has highlighted the serious inequities which remain in our society today, and we must work tirelessly, every day, toward a more just and equitable future for all. And we will do all of this recognizing the full range of diversity within our college community.”
Coker, in other messages to the campus community, also called for respect for diversity before and after the November 2020 election and a message condemning the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
In that Jan. 7 message, Coker wrote, “Surely, recent years have taught us that truth matters, words matter, character matters, and leadership matters. How we treat our neighbors matters. How we treat those who are different from us certainly matters.”
