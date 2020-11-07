When Mark O’Gorman thinks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, one of his first thoughts is “historic.”
“This is a historic win,” O’Gorman, a political science professor at Maryville College, told The Daily Times on Saturday, hours after Pennsylvania voters tipped the race to former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.
“Not only have we, at least hopefully, if everything gets validated, successfully completed an election during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, something we didn’t have to deal with in 100 years ... not just for Joe (Biden), but I would say for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, we now have the first woman vice president of the United States and the first woman vice president of color in the United States,” O’Gorman said.
The Associated Press and other outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday when he claimed 273 electoral votes by winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. The declaration followed a 3½-day wait since Election Day as vote counting continued.
U.S. Sen. and Californian Kamala Harris, initially ran for president herself.
“(Harris) definitely crashed through a number of different barriers in terms of seeing women in literally the second-highest office in the land,” O’Gorman said. “And the fact that a woman of color was the one who broke through, it’s pretty important. Not to diminish President-elect Biden’s success, but that’s a pretty historic moment.”
Blount County Democratic Party Chair Sarah Herron also lauded Biden and Harris’ accomplishments in an emailed statement Saturday.
“It is with great joy and a desire for a more unified community that we celebrate the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President of the United States,” Herron said in the statement.
“The historic win of Harris as the first woman and person of color to serve as Vice President will no doubt inspire the next generation. It should not be lost on anyone what this means to the black and brown children and young girls of Blount County. Though we are a minority here, Democrats remain committed to asserting that diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone, health care is a right, and facts and truth matter.”
Blount County Republican Party Chair Scott Stuart pushed patience in a statement via text message Saturday.
“With legal action pending in several states, and widespread allegations of voter fraud, an official declaration of a winner in this race seems premature,” Stuart said in the statement. “Should the results stand, they will not prevent the Blount County Republican Party from continuing to work hard to promote the conservative values of this community and fight for the election of Republican candidates for office.
“We must also help support the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in the Georgia runoff elections so that a Republican lead Senate can fight against the spread of an increasingly progressive and socialist Democratic Party.”
Will lawsuits make a difference?
O’Gorman noted that, currently, only media outlets are calling the race for Biden and separate validations, including the electoral college process, must still take place. But, O’Gorman said, Biden had multiple paths to victory, while Trump’s avenues were narrowing.
“It’s now at a place where multiple states are going for Biden to push him over the 270 (electoral votes),” O’Gorman said.
Trump’s campaign already has filed lawsuits in some states alleging voting process violations, and some already have been rejected by judges. Trump issued a statement Saturday saying the election “is far from over” and that his campaign has “valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor” in some states.
O’Gorman said having several different paths to victory helps Biden’s case against Trump’s lawsuits and noted inconsistencies in the accusations.
“It makes it more difficult for the Trump campaign to lean forward and to begin to challenge votes in numbers of states,” O’Gorman said. “I believe earlier in the week, the Trump campaign found themselves in an interesting place where they were challenging votes in Arizona, saying, ‘Continue the count,’ while at the same time saying in Pennsylvania, ‘Stop the count.’
“You just can’t be inconsistent like that legally. ... Now, (the Trump campaign would) have to prove tough voting or incomplete or bad voting in multiple states, which gives me more confidence that I think the Biden victory is real.”
Huge voting numbers
Continuing the “historic” nature of this election, it broke multiple records in terms of votes cast. Both candidates earned more than 70 million votes, each breaking the record of total votes cast for a candidate previously held by Barack Obama.
“Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden can now rightfully make the claim they are going to have the greatest number of votes cast as president for their party in U.S. history,” O’Gorman said.
That’s an especially notable accomplishment, O’Gorman said, considering Biden’s history in the race, as he struggled in early primaries before winning Super Tuesday races.
“It’s an amazing transformation for him,” O’Gorman said.
O’Gorman attributed the high voting turnout to the passion of both Republican and Democrat voters, mixing their yearning for their respective candidate to be elected with other issues related to COVID-19, such as performing their civic duty even in a pandemic.
“I think people just had incredible passion on both sides ... sadly, and this is the political scientist in me, I wish democracy was more democratic,” O’Gorman said. “And what I mean by that is that more people voted. I’m more pleased today with regard to the democratic process than I’ve ever been in my career because literally we’re going to have a number close to 145, 150 million people voted.
“Obviously, half the people are ecstatic, half the people are disappointed. But it’s wonderful when you have so many people going out and voting. It really is an affirmation to the process.”
O’Gorman also expressed his hope that the country is able to undergo a transition in a healthy and positive way.
“I hope we can move forward and just make sure we have a peaceful transition of power,” O’Gorman said. “I know emotions are always raw. They were in 2016. They are right now. I just hope we can move forward with a peaceful transition and just kind of make sure we are doing that as much as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.