Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing could have a profound impact on U.S. Senate races that currently are toss-ups, Maryville College political science professor Mark O’Gorman said Tuesday.
Forget the so-called “October surprise” that are featured in many presidential elections. Ginsburg’s death Sept. 18 and the vacancy she leaves on the Supreme Court is rightly being called a “September surprise,” O’Gorman said.
“Why it’s called a ‘September surprise’ is that usually these things happen in October very late going up to the presidential election, because traditionally that’s when voting occurred back 20, 30 or 40 years ago just on Election Day. We now have early voting occurring around the country. In fact in three states, votes are already being cast,” he said.
The term “September surprise” relates to the typical “October surprise” in which an unforeseen negative news story is released about a political candidate right before an important election.
O’Gorman said “October surprise” used to be a “phrase that actually came from clothing in the 1800s and early 1900s.”
The term was used to describe surprise sales that department stores would announce to increase profits on fall clothing, he said.
“That was borrowed, so to speak, from fashion to talk about those surprise announcements, or those surprise changes in policy. It started in the early 1970s and has become a modern day political phrase rather than a fashion phrase,” O’Gorman said.
Ginsburg’s death has created a heated national debate on whether the GOP-led Senate should fill the seat before a new presidential term begins in January.
“The jury’s still out, so to speak, in terms of what the overall impact would be, but the possibilities are very significant,” O’Gorman said. “We have both an issue related to a presidential election that’s upcoming, and ... decisions come forward with the possibility of having a new Supreme Court justice confirmed and the process related to that.
“It also has the ability to impact a number of different Senate races. All the U.S. senators will be on display much more vividly than ever before and so the U.S. Senate, the spotlight will be shining very vividly on them for the final six weeks before the election in terms of how they will vote, their demeanor, their role in leadership, or behind the scenes related to this. I think those become really real factors,” O’Gorman said.
Key Republican senators, such as Mitt Romney, Cory Gardner and Chuck Grassley, voiced support for a Trump nomination to the high court.
“I think it’s highly likely that President Trump can get the third nominee,” the Maryville College professor said.
“Whether a vote for a third Trump nominee dooms your Senate Republican election campaign” is the $64,000 question, O’Gorman said. “There’s arguments both ways. Democrats think that a vote by those Republican senators in favor of the Trump nominee would make them more vulnerable to attacks. The Republican counterargument is the fact that maybe this fires up the Republican base that very much desires to have more conservative justices on the Supreme Court. That might, so to speak, ‘fire up’ the voting base in those states,” he said.
A young justice such as frontrunner Amy Coney Barrett would impact the high court for decades, O’Gorman said.
“You’re talking about at least 30 years on the bench. Along with (Brett) Cavanaugh and (Neil) Gorsuch who are also in their 50s (Barrett is 48), there’s a very real chance this conservative trio, if Trump can get this third nominee in, would be around for a quarter century or more to come, and would be a very powerful force in the Supreme Court judiciary. It would make an incredibly historical statement,” he said.
Barrett, if nominated, could help reverse 1973’s Roe v. Wade, for example, O’Gorman said.
“Her impact ... could be felt very quickly. If she was selected by the end of this calendar year, given the case on the docket related to abortion issues, she could make an impact on that issue almost immediately,” he said.
