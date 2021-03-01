Maryville College announced Monday, March 1, that it has reached an agreement with Goldman Sachs to continue the lease for the RT Lodge restaurant, wedding venue and retreat space on the college property.
As part of the Ruby Tuesday bankruptcy reorganization, the college had objected in court to the reassignment of the long-term lease over concerns the lodge would be turned over to a large property management company. In a statement Monday, President Bryan Coker wrote, “There is no intention to reassign the lease to Crescent Hotels and Resorts, as previously proposed, and to which the College objected.”
“We’re pleased to have come to a resolution with Maryville College regarding RT Lodge,” a spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs said Monday in an email response to The Daily Times. “We remain committed to preserving the character, historical significance and the community of Maryville’s interests in RT Lodge.”
Under the reorganization plan for the restaurant company, RT Lodge is carved out separately to be held by “Ruby Tuesday Inc.,” now owned indirectly by a Goldman Sachs entity.
RT Lodge General Manager Gary Doyle will be an officer of Ruby Tuesday Inc., along with representatives determined by both the small liberal arts college and the global financial services company. Coker and/or Jeff Ingle, the college’s vice president for finance and administration, will be among the officers, according to the college.
“The lease and terms remain largely the same as those under which the Lodge has been operating in recent years, with some changes favorable to the College,” according to Coker.
The college will have approval on the RT Lodge general manager, as well as greater approval power on any lease reassignment.
Adjacent to the Maryville College Woods, the 7-acre property includes the main building constructed in the late 1930s, known originally as Morningside, as well as two guest buildings Ruby Tuesday added when it served as a corporate training facility.
“Maryville College believes this agreement provides for protection of our interests, and stewardship of the Morningside legacy,” Coker’s statement said. “Looking forward, the College remains amenable to an eventual lease assignment with an entity which aligns with the small, local, and historic nature of the Lodge, and that will be an appropriate and beneficial partner for the College.”
