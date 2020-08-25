Maryville College hopes to boost student academic success over the next five years with a $1.3 million federal grant.
Starting this academic year, the college will use the Student Support Services (SSS) grant to help 140 first-generation college students, students with high financial need and students with disabilities each year.
Those students often face additional obstacles. For example, when they are the first to attend a postsecondary school, they may not understand processes and college life, explained Jan Taylor, assistant academic dean at Maryville College. “This grant allows the college to support these students with the skill development needed to manage some of those challenges and reach their educational goals.”
First-generation college students have lower graduation rates than those with a parent who attended college, according to National Center for Education Statistics data provided by Jerilyn Swann, the college’s associate academic dean and director of institutional research.
Nationally, 56% of first-generation college students graduate within six years, but the rate is slightly higher at four-year private colleges, 65%. That’s compared with 74% of students with a parent who has a college degree, and 83% among those who attend four-year private schools.
The SSS program is one of eight federal “TRIO” programs, which began in 1968 to support disadvantaged students. MC has applied before but this is the first time it has received funding under TRIO.
The $1,309,440 will help pay for advising; academic coaching; supplemental instruction and group study sessions; career-readiness workshops and coaching; financial and economic literacy workshops and coaching that includes FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) support and scholarship assistance; and cultural enrichment activities.
A program centerpiece is the Flight School Leadership program, which “scaffolds leadership and career development through training, peer mentoring, opportunities for paid on-campus employment as peer leaders, and completion and celebration of high-impact milestones (e.g., research, internship),” according to the grant proposal.
