The Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) has recognized Maryville College for overall fundraising performance, as part of the organization’s annual Education Fundraising Awards.
The award goes to colleges and universities that show solid program growth, breadth in the base of support and other indications of a mature, well-maintained program.
“Our team has worked diligently to be creative in our fundraising strategies,” said Suzy Booker, vice president for institutional advancement at Maryville College. “We have benefitted by everyone’s willingness to try new things and their commitment to tracking and reporting information. However, at the end of the day, our fundraising success can be attributed to building strong relationships with people who care about the future of Maryville College and its students.”
More than 100 U.S. educational institutions were recognized with 2020 Educational Fundraising Awards, with 32 — including Maryville College — recognized for the first time.
The selection of winners is not based solely on total funds raised but on factors including patterns of growth, evaluation of what contributed to the total support figure, breadth of fundraising, patterns of growth in gifts, impact of the 12 largest gifts on total support, giving to various areas, amount raised per student, amount raised relative to expenditures and alumni participation.
