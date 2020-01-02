Maryville College recently recognized the longtime support of Felix Yarboro with a Presidential Citation.
“This is a big deal,” MC President Tom Bogart said during the Nov. 19 presentation, which followed a worship service in the Samuel Tyndale Wilson Center for Campus Ministry. “I’m in my 10th year as president, and this is the fourth one that I have presented.”
Established in 2001, the Maryville College Presidential Citation recognizes those individuals and organizations that have realized an outstanding accomplishment, demonstrated community leadership or made an exceptional impact on the college.
Yarboro, a “50-year advocate and champion of Maryville College,” said his love for the college began in 1961, when he joined the staff of Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church in Memphis, where Gordon Harold was pastor. Harold and his wife, Betty, graduated from Maryville College in the 1920s and had a great affinity for the college.
“The president during the 1920s was Samuel Tyndale Wilson,” Bogart explained. “Samuel T. Wilson was a student at Maryville College, and one of his professors was a man named Thomas Jefferson Lamar. One of the coolest artifacts we have at the college is Thomas Lamar’s diploma signed by Rev. Isaac Anderson, founder of the college. For those of you keeping track, that’s four degrees of separation back to Isaac Anderson. And the Harolds, Wilson, Lamar and Anderson are all buried in the MC cemetery. Their influence still goes today, because they made friends with and supported a young youth minister back in the 1960s, and he has influenced many others.”
Yarboro became the Synod coordinator of senior high youth ministries in 1966 and directed Synod youth conferences on the Maryville College campus. Since then, he has led or participated in more than 100 conferences on campus.
“Synod offices were housed on the campus, and I worked closely with the Synod executive,” Yarboro said. “I worked with churches in the Synod and throughout presbyteries, encouraging development of their interest in the college. I developed relationships with all agencies of the church and individual churches and rekindled a renewed relationship with the college. I became aware of the treasure we had in Maryville College, and your current mission statement surpasses any other in any college of which I am aware.”
Yarboro never asked others for money for the college, but through telling the Maryville College story, he was able to secure gifts for the school.
When the Samuel Tyndale Wilson Center for Campus Ministry needed a piano, he encouraged a friend — a talented musician and artist who was looking for a deserving place for her baby grand piano — to donate it to Maryville College.
Yarboro helped connect Ralph and Orlean Beeson to the college, and the Beeson estate donated more than $4 million for the construction of Beeson Village, as well as the establishment of scholarships and the endowed professorship in religion.
Yarboro, who also has served on Maryville College’s Board of Church Visitors, is a member of Independent Presbyterian Church (IPC) in Birmingham, Alabama, with whom the college has a strong partnership.
IPC provides funding for Maryville College’s “Training Future Leaders Project,” which has two components that aim to help prepare students for ministry and church leadership: annual seminary exploration trips and funded summer internships. Yarboro was an integral part of developing the project.
“I’ve never asked a soul for a penny,” Yarboro said. “I always found out what the college had to offer and have met with individuals and determined the college’s need. I said to them, ‘Think about this and what you think you need to do about it. Take care of it on your own, and best wishes to you.’ Thank you for the honor and privilege of having been served by Maryville College.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.