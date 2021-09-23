Professionals planning to shoot photos or videos on the Maryville College campus now must make a reservation at least 10 days in advance and pay a fee.
The private college said the policy, which took effect Wednesday, Sept. 22, is designed to “better promote and preserve the safety and security of its campus community, buildings and grounds.”
“The College is — and wants to continue to be — an open and welcoming campus, but this policy is necessary because, in recent years, a number of outside photographers, videographers and their clients have disrupted College operations and have not been respectful of College rules and property,” Karen Eldridge, the college’s executive director for marketing and communications, said in a press release announcing the policy.
“We have a beautiful and historic campus, and completely understand its appeal to professionals who want to use it as a backdrop for engagement photos and family portraits, but we need to better regulate who is on our campus and why,” she said.
Maryville College students, alumni, faculty, staff and members of the general public still may photograph or video campus activities for their personal use, as long as they do not interfere with campus activities or personnel.
Commercial photographers or videographers who violate the policy will be asked to leave the campus immediately by campus safety and security officers, Eldridge said.
Fees
Commercial photographers and videographers will submit a form through the Maryville College website, at www.maryvillecollege.edu/legal/photo-video-policy/ or by email.
Fees for the spaces photographers most use are expected to range from from $150 to $1,500 for time slots of up to four hours, according to Belinda Kenny, the college’s director of corporate sales and events.
Areas including the Clayton Center for the Arts, House in the Woods and Chilhowee Club are covered by the policy.
Commercial photographers and videographers hired for private events booked at areas such as RT Lodge, the House in the Woods and the Clayton Center for the Arts do not need a separate reservation but must limit their work to the spaces reserved for the event.
Some areas are off-limits under the policy, including the cemetery.
“We believe many people may not be aware that the Maryville College campus is private property and not a public park supported by tax dollars,” Eldridge said. “And just as they wouldn’t schedule a photo shoot at a private home without authorization, photographers and videographers should not do that here.”
Photographers and videographers can pay a $500 fee for “preferred status,” which will give them access to five separate two-hour sessions annually. Preferred photographers also have the option of listing their businesses in the Corporate Sales and Events section of the college website.
The new policy also requires those making reservations to submit documents including proof of insurance. When the college approves a reservation it will issue identification or credentials and alert the Safety and Security Department.
Protecting woods
Fees generated by the rentals will support maintenance of campus grounds, including the Maryville College Woods.
Biology professor Drew Crain, who chairs the Maryville College Woods Group, said he hopes the new policy will reduce traffic in the 140-acre stewardship forest that makes up more than half of the 263-acre campus.
The College Woods is the largest green space remaining in Maryville’s city limits, and excessive use jeopardizes the long-term health of the woods, he said, noting more than 75 amphibian, reptile, bird and mammal species are commonly seen there.
“This new policy for commercial photographers will allow a more peaceful Maryville College Woods experience for all,” he said.
