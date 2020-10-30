Maryville College students will be able to sit in classrooms again on Monday, Nov. 2, but not the dining hall.
After three days of reduced operations because of COVID-19 concerns, the college announced Friday, Oct. 30, that it would return to most of the practices in place since classes resumed in August.
However, meals for residential students will be served takeout style only, and athletics and other nonacademic activities will be limited to groups of 10 or fewer, with masks and physical distancing required at all times.
The college will continue admissions tours with six or fewer guests but not walk them through residence halls and dining facilities.
Maryville College moved to all virtual instruction and suspended other activities Oct. 28-30, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community and “reports of possible exposure from a growing number of students in recent days.”
K-12 cases
The private college has not released any information about possible cases among students or staff, citing privacy concerns and guidance from health officials.
On Friday, Oct. 30, Blount County had 431 active cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths within a 24-hour period, bringing the total to 41.
Local K-12 schools have reported a rise in coronavirus cases since fall break this month.
During the past week, Blount County Schools reported 17 new student cases and seven staff cases but has refused to specify cases by school.
Maryville City Schools reported three new student cases at Maryville High School on Friday, Oct. 30. For the week, it had one new staff case, at MHS, and a total of seven student cases, with five of those at the high school and one each at Coulter Grove Intermediate School and Maryville Junior High.
Alcoa City School reported two new cases at the high school and one at the elementary school this week, but the district is not specifying whether cases are students or staff members.
Thanksgiving break
“The spread of COVID-19 is increasing nationwide, including in Tennessee. Masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene measures are more important than ever,” Maryville College President Bryan F. Coker said in a memo distributed to the campus community late Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, announcing the campus plans for next week.
The college’s schedule for the fall semester includes ending in-person instruction by Thanksgiving, with students taking final exams remotely the following week.
Coker’s memo said administrators were confident in the college’s ability to move forward with the new precautions but because of the evolving nature of the pandemic, Maryville College could make additional pauses or other shifts in the fall semester schedule.
“The College continues to be committed to keeping residential students in campus housing until the semester’s end, unless public health officials order otherwise,” his statement added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.