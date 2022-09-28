Maryville College signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, Sept. 28, with a Friendsville farm and the firm that manages its dining hall to expand joint initiatives in education, sustainability and nutrition.
MC students have been eating produce from Rocky Park Farm for years through the dining services of Metz Culinary Management and serving as interns at the nonprofit farm focused on sustainability. Starting next week those interns will begin taking pre-consumer waste from the college kitchen to new compost bins on the farm too.
The college says the new MOU will “promote sustainable agriculture, locally sourced produce, proper composting and healthy nutrition to the MC community and region.”
Jim and Phyllis Kirksey weren’t looking to start a farm when they retired from careers in medicine and pharmacy and bought about 20 acres in 1999. What started as a small garden now includes three greenhouses with aquaponic systems that use the waste from talapia and catfish to nourish plants. They also have pear and peach orchards. In their mid-70s the Kirkseys have two employees for the farm but also have been welcoming MC interns for several years.
This semester four students are earning college credits by working at the farm a few hours a week, and the Kirkseys say the students become like grandchildren to them.
Rocky Park Farm’s board of directors includes Jay Clark, MC’s director of environmental and sustainability initiatives, and Maryville biology professor Drew Crain. Clark was on hand Wednesday, Sept. 28, for the MOU signing with Jim Kirksey, MC President Bryan Coker and James Dulin, general manager of Metz Culinary Management.
“I think it’s really important for us as a college and a community to appreciate agriculture and the role it plays in our county and our region,” Clark said. The partnership supports the farm and provides sustainability grown food for the students.
“They’re the prime farm partner for us,” Dulin said, providing foods such as leafy greens, peppers, tomatoes and beets for the dining hall.
Based on a student-led campus composting effort before the pandemic, Dulin estimates the dining hall staff may collect 300 pounds or more a week of preconsumer compostable materials as they prepare meals.
“I’m excited to see how much we can generate,” Clark said.
Meanwhile Rocky Park Farm is continuing to fine-tune its operations. For example it is testing growing tomatoes in coconut fiber and using vertical space in the greenhouses by growing strawberry plants in PVC pipe suspended from the ceilings.
MC and Metz also are supporting a farm fundraiser Oct. 8, designed to help raise the money to replace propane heat for the greenhouses with solar panels.
