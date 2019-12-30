About five years ago, Bruce Guillaume noticed a shift on the Maryville College campus, with screen use becoming not just a tool but a habit.
Students were reaching mindlessly for their mobile phones whenever they weren’t engaged in an activity, explained the founder and director of Mountain Challenge, a fitness and outdoor company located on the campus.
“There are no conversations that happen before class starts these days,” Guillaume said during an interview before the college’s winter break.
“It’s kind of like our security blanket for our generation in a sense,” explained Amy Turpin, a senior biology major at the college and Mountain Challenge Fellow. “We don’t know what to do without our phones when we are bored.”
So Guillaume began speaking about “analog time” and last year several “Analog Zone” signs went up on campus, encouraging students and staff to be more thoughtful about their use of technology. Some faculty members also have adopted analog zones and times with their classes.
“We just want people to be intentional and not mindless about it,” Guillaume said, fully immersed in whatever they are doing.
Mountain Challenge’s trademarked “Fit. Green. Happy.” initiative encourages people to be active, care for the environment and engage in activities that boost their focus, resiliency and longevity.
Research about personal happiness led Guillaume to studies on the correlation between screen time and depression. One recent study found people spending an average of 70 hours in front of a screen each week but less than an hour in face-to-face conversation.
Tracking time
Turpin was surprised last year when she used the Screen Time app to track her cellphone use.
“I realized that I spent about 12 hours a week just on apps and texting,” she said. That didn’t include the time she spent in front of screens doing homework or watching Netflix. “That was just me with mindless scrolling. That was kind of an eye opener that this needs to change.”
Now she has pared that to less than an hour most days. Instead of just texting friends she’ll text to set up a meeting, and she powers down half an hour before going to sleep.
“I try to limit screen time at night because that really affects my sleep,” Turpin said. “I noticed a huge increase in how I felt after I would get up when I didn’t have my phone on right before I went to bed.”
Students have noted that changing their practices also affects relationships.
“I think our generation has lost some of the capacity to read people,” said Lea Mulligan, a junior with a double major in biology and outdoor studies and tourism, as well as a Mountain Challenge Fellow. In a conversation it’s much easier to understand a person’s tone and mood than through text or email, she noted.
“I used to look at my phone all the time. It was awful,” said Becca Roberson, a sophomore biology major and Mountain Challenge Fellow. “If I had a friend come over to hang out, sometimes we would just sit on our phones and not talk to each other. It’s not really a great way to go through life.”
A study-abroad trip to Bonaire in the Caribbean last summer proved to her the value of putting the phone away. “I think it was way more rewarding to not have my phone and to be there in the moment,” soaking in the experience without taking photos and posting them on social media.
Being the one person not on the phone when everyone around you is can be uncomfortable, but the students say others are seeing the benefits.
“They notice how we make a point to not do the texting, look up, texting, look up kind of thing,” Turpin said. “When you’re having a conversation with people they realize that you’re actually listening to them and you’re not doing that kind of half listening thing, so people really appreciate that; they value that in conversation.”
Instead of just saying, “Hi, how are you?” they tell stories and share funny things that happened during the day. When a classroom is an analog zone, the students connect before class and bond instead of scrolling through Instagram, the students said.
‘OK, Boomer’
Guillaume has spoken about the intentional use of technology during faculty retreats and orientation for newcomers to Maryville College, but he recognizes students are the best ambassadors to spread the message about the benefits of analog zones and time.
“I have a flip phone which is in my car, in the console, somewhere,” he said, explaining he has that only because of a deal his wife got a few years ago. “I have not charged it in a year. I do not know what the number is.”
While he uses a computer and email for work and watches Netflix at home, the classes he teaches in the college’s Health Sciences and Outdoor Studies Division are technology free.
But he’s tech savvy enough to know that when he starts talking to students about turning off phones, their reaction might be “OK, Boomer,” a recent meme based on the younger generation’s response to baby boomers they consider out of touch.
