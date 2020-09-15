A month after classes began for the fall semester, Maryville College officials say precautions to prevent COVID-19 cases are going well, but the private college will not reveal any data.
“Right now we’re not reporting case numbers from our campus community, and the reason that we’ve continued to not do that is guidance we’ve received both from Blount County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health,” said Vice President and Dean of Students Melanie Tucker, citing the small size of the campus community and need to keep medical information private.
President Bryan Coker added that it’s good news that the numbers are at a level the college is not sharing.
“In a community this size, if we report there’s one case, there’s two cases, and it’s already obvious here who may not be in class, who may be absent from the residence hall, that’s where we get into issues of privacy,” Coker said.
Maryville College’s COVID-19 Workgroup continues to meet twice a week to monitor the situation, and Tucker said, “Overall our efforts are working really well.”
Enrollment slip
With some institutions across the nation facing a 20% or greater decline in enrollment during the pandemic, “our enrollment picture is — knock on wood — very positive,” Coker said. “Our decline was only around 5%.”
Maryville College currently has 1,072 students enrolled, down from 1,143 last year.
Even the summer “melt” — the decline from the number of students who in the spring plan to attend and those who actually do in the fall — was the same as the previous year, even after the USA South Athletic Conference announced that it would postpone fall competitions.
“Quite frankly we’re ecstatic to be in the position we’re in compared to other institutions right now,” Coker said.
Monitoring
Some Maryville College students have quarantined on campus or gone home to quarantine and then returned, Tucker confirmed, adding that students’ symptoms may turn out to be from sources other than the coronavirus — from allergies to staying up late at night.
Through a contract with Everlywell, Maryville College has self-collection COVID-19 test kits and can receive results in 48 to 72 hours.
A COVID-19 addendum to the Maryville College Student Code of Conduct requires a number of practices, from daily temperature checks before circulating on campus to wearing face coverings over the nose and mouth in public spaces.
An online form makes it easy to report violations. “We made it a priority within our staff that work with student conduct to prioritize those cases because we told our campus community that we would and we have,” Tucker said.
“So far none of our students have been suspended based on that behavior, but we do have some students that have been placed on probation,” she said.
The college also is promoting precautions such as mask wearing with a social media campaign, #ScotsHelpScots, and Coker is reminding students to be thoughtful about their actions, noting that what happens outside of classes and residence halls has been one of the biggest problems at colleges where coronavirus cases have spiked.
Adapting
Maryville College added tents to the campus for outdoor classes, along with hybrid and online classes this semester. A handful of students are learning completely online because of health concerns for themselves or family members, and the college is accommodating some international students with online learning.
In an unusual step for the college, it also scheduled some classes during lunch hours, the busiest meal time on campus, to spread out the density of people eating.
A reusable “green box” for take-away food previously had been available for purchase as part of sustainability initiatives on campus. “This year we provided one of those for each of our residential students to give them more access to be able to go get healthy food and take it someplace else if they didn’t want to sit in the dining facility,” Tucker said.
Commuter students have new options for grab-and-go food and another lounge area set aside at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Last week, the college added more hot spots on campus to increase internet capability for students outside of classes.
Maryville College is continuing partnerships in the community, with some college students fulfilling roles such as academic support online.
When they venture to other locations, the Scots are to follow the college or the organization’s COVID-19 precautions, whichever are more stringent, Tucker said.
The college also has been working on new ways to build community, from assigning peer mentors before the semester began to holding residence life programming online.
Weekly chapel is limited to 25 attendees in person, who must register in advance, but the Center of Campus Ministry is streaming the service live on Facebook, at 1:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Plans currently call for most students to leave campus before Thanksgiving and complete final exams from home. The next big decision facing Maryville College officials may be whether to delay the start of the next semester, with classes now scheduled to start Jan. 13.
“We are doing well compared to many other institutions right now, and we’re really grateful to our community for understanding and in most cases abiding by the expectations we have put in place, which help everyone,” Coker said.
“Over 200-plus years we’ve been through a lot as a college,” said the new president, who took office this summer. “I’m proud of how the community has risen to the occasion.”
